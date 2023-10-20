As Gujarat’s Dhordo village gets UNWTO recognition, PM Modi says it showcases India’s tourism potential

October 20, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST

The Prime Minister shared pictures of his visits to the Kutch village on X and asked people to do the same saying this will inspire people to visit the place.

As Dhordo village in Gujarat made it to the World Tourism Organisation’s best villages list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the honour showcases the potential of Indian tourism.

“Absolutely thrilled to see Dhordo in Kutch being celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular. May Dhordo continue to shine and attract visitors from around the world,” Mr. Modi said.

Nestled in the Great Rann of Kutch, Dhordo is famous for hosting the annual Rann Utsav, a cultural extravaganza that showcases the region’s traditional art, music, and crafts. It also hosted the first Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G-20 held under India’s presidency.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), is a United Nations agency working to promote tourism for sustainable development. On Thursday, it announced its list of Best Tourism Villages 2023.

The recognition goes to villages that are leading the way in nurturing rural areas while preserving landscapes, cultural diversity as well and culinary traditions, a UNWTO statement said.

The villages are evaluated under nine key areas, including cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic, social, and environmental sustainability, and tourism development among others.

Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO recognises outstanding rural tourism destinations with accredited cultural and natural assets, a commitment to preserving community-based values, and a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability across economic, social, and environmental dimensions, it said.

Launched in 2021, the Best Tourism Villages initiative is part of the UNWTO Tourism for Rural Development Programme. The programme works to foster development and inclusion in rural areas, combat depopulation, advance innovation and value chain integration through tourism and encourage sustainable practices.

