As farmer leaders start hunger strike, one of Punjab’s largest outfit says it won’t participate

As farmer leaders started their one-day hunger strike as part of the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s farm laws on Monday, leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), one of the largest outfit in Punjab, decided not to participate in the protest.

Members of the BKU (Ugrahan), however, were participating in a sit-in outside District Collectorates in several parts of Punjab.

“We are not participating in the hunger strike. The decision was taken by members of the 30- odd farmer unions from Punjab. They didn’t ask us neither were we invited when the decision was taken,” Sukhdev Singh, BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary told The Hindu.

Mr. Singh, however, made it clear that this would not have any adverse effect of the ongoing movement. “We have been working in coordination with the 32 farmer unions since the agitation started. But at times there had been different decisions taken by them or us. But let me assure you that the aim of all of us is to get the farm laws revoked,” he said.

In at least 15 districts across Punjab, members of the BKU (Ugrahan) were protesting since morning. “In Punjab our members are sitting on dharna in Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda, Moga Barnala, Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ferozpur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana and Jalandhar,” he said.

On December 10 (Human Rights Day), the BKU (Ugrahan) during their protest demanded the release of jailed activists. Notably, the BKU (Ugrahan) and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee are not part of the group of 32 farmer unions from Punjab.