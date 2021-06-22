As barricades go, shoppers, tourists hit the road

Bengaluru

22 June 2021 05:47 IST

Restaurants open in Karnataka, Telangana; Irani tea shops draw Hyderabadis; Kerala reports first Delta plus variant case

The end of lockdown witnessed patrons returning to hotels and a variety of shops in Karnataka and Telangana.

Karnataka on Monday relaxed norms in six more districts as the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) fell to less than 5%. Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga, and Vijayapura districts were brought under relaxations in lockdown.

Eight districts continued to report a positivity rate above 5%, including Mysuru, with above 10%. As many as 4,867 new cases were reported in the State on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

As Bengaluru city opened up traffic snarls were back on Monday. BBMP Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the response was good in Bengaluru. Most people wore masks and followed COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

Yediyurappa’s appeal

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa urged people on Twitter to wear masks, ensure hygiene and sanitation, maintain social distance and get vaccinated.

Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president, Karnataka Regional Hotels and Restaurants’ Federation, said footfalls were very low and business had not improved. Footfalls were low in jewellery, garments, books and home appliances segments.

Hyderabadis were back to relishing Irani chai at their favourite roadside joints.

City residents stepped out from home and caught up with friends at the bustling cafes and restaurants.

Other business establishments, including private travels, transport, electrical, clothing, steel industry and wholesale markets at Abids, Begum Bazaar and Secunderabad were buzzing with customers. Religious places were also thrown open.

The TPR in Telangana was down to 1% as 1,197 new cases and nine deaths were reported on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh reported 44 deaths and 2,620 new infections on Monday. While relaxation hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. came into force on Monday, parts of Chittoor were under complete lockdown or following 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. schedule.

Visitors thronged the waterfalls at Kailasanatha Kona in Narayanavanam mandal on the Puttur-Chennai national highway. Tourists from Tamil Nadu arrived at the spot in private vehicles.

Kerala on Monday reported its first case of a COVID-19 patient with the Delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2. Officials said a four-year-old boy from ward 14 of the Kadapra Panchayat in Pathanamathitta was detected with the variant, with a positive test on May 24, and he had reportedly recovered.

Genome sequencing at CSIR-IGIB in New Delhi confirmed the variant.

Kerala reported 7,499 new cases on Monday. The TPR was 9.63%. The State added 94 deaths, including recent ones.