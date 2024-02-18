As Army upgrades firepower in eastern Arunachal, Chinook heavy-lift helicopter becomes a “game changer”

February 18, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - WALONG (ARUNACHAL)

After strengthening defences as well as firepower in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the Army has now beefed up its combat potential along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the rest of the State with the induction of its entire range of arsenal from the latest firearms to M777 ultra light howitzers.

The CH-47F(I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters have become a “game changer” in terms of their ability to lift heavy loads, including the M777s, and reach remote posts that are air maintained.

All helipads constructed or under construction in the last few years in Arunachal are to Chinook specifications. “All seven valleys have been connected with Chinook-specific helipads to ensure aerial connectivity,” an Army source said. Between 2020 and 2023, nine helipads were constructed and six more under construction in the Army’s 3 Corps area. “Of these, five helipads of Chinook standards were constructed and three more are under construction in the districts of Lohit, Anjaw and Dibang,” an officer said during a visit to the area last week.

“The Chinook has been a game changer with the amount of loads it can carry across valleys especially given the uneven terrain and thick forest cover here,” the officer added. Adding to this, the M777 gives significant flexibility in employment options for long range fire power as it can be transported underslung the Chinook. The M777 it weights four tonnes.

Last week, an Army unit operating the M777s and the 105mm Indian field guns showcased a drill on the operation of the howitzers to a small group of journalists visiting the area near the LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

In the last few years, a range of new generation equipment ranging from SIG-716 rifles, Negev light machine guns, Sako TRG-42 sniper rifles and a range of tactical drones have been inducted. “A range of new generation equipment has been inducted for augmentation and upgradation of communication infrastructure. This includes satellite terminals for remote and forward areas, man portable communication terminals for smooth and seamless communication to forward areas,” another Army source stated.

Another demonstration was of a platoon of Ghatak commandos of the Army in full combat gear being briefed before they embarked on a long range patrol which can range from seven to 30 days.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, a light artillery regiment has been converted to a medium regiment with the induction of M777 ULH in early 2021 while a comprehensive capability and infrastructure development plan is now underway in Arunachal beyond the Tawang area.

The M777 is a 155-mm, 39-calibre towed artillery gun. India has contracted 145 M777 guns from BAE Systems.

The Indian Air Force operates 15 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters procured from Boeing through the Foreign Military Sales programme of the U.S. government under a deal in September 2015 and talks are on for procuring seven additional Chinooks.

