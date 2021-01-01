As 2021 begins...

01 January 2021 15:40 IST

1 / 11 Police guarding Brigade Road and MG road junction after section 144 was imposed to avoid New Year celebrations in Bengaluru on December 31, 2020. ▲ Tourists enjoy New Year’s eve with the backdrop of snow covered mountains at Kongdoori tourist resort on December 31, 2020 in Gulmarg 60 km (37 miles) North of Srinagar, on December 31, 2020. ▲ People welcoming the New Year at the Beach Road at the stroke of midnight, in Visakhapatnam on January 01, 2020. ▲ Devotees throng Kapaleeshwarar temple at Mylapore, Chennai on New Year on Friday. ▲ Revellers at Connaught Place on New Year’s eve, as very few people were seen celebrating, in New Delhi on Thursday. ▲ People enjoy the fireworks display at the iconic Gateway of India to mark the arrival of New Year on January 01, 2020. ▲ Sri Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala being decorated with flowers as part of New year celebration on December 31, 2020. ▲ Large number of tourists arrived at the boat house in Udhagamandalam on Friday. ▲ Tourists have started trickling to the Promenade Beach in Puducherry, a popular hangout on New Year’s eve on Thursday. ▲ Indian Airforce Contingent rehearsing for Republic Day on a fog engulfed Rajpath. The city witnessed dense fog with hazardous air quality on the New Year in New Delhi on Friday. ▲ Midnight prayers at Holy Rosary Church in Ramanathapuram on the occasion of New Year. ▲

Here’s a set of images by The Hindu’s photographers as the new year begins today.