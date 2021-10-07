Aryan Khan, seven others remanded in judicial custody

Mumbai court declines NCB’s request for extension of their custody

A court here on Thursday sent Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Their bail applications will be heard on Friday, the court said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had sought an extension of their custody, but the request was not granted.

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship, while the other five were arrested the next day.

They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar who sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency sought extension of remand till October 11.

Also, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate remanded four persons, alleged ‘event organizers’, in the NCB custody till October 14.

Seeking their remand, the anti-drug agency told the court that they played “active role” in organising the event on the Goa-bound ship.

Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, Bhaskar Arora and Gopal Anand were arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Narcotics Control Bureau, an ‘event’ had been organised on the ship where drugs were allegedly being consumed.

The court held that their custodial interrogation was necessary for proper investigation.

Appearing for the Central agency in the magistrate’s court, special prosecutor Advait Sethna said Samir Sehgal and Manav Singhal were directors of a Delhi-based event management firm, and the other two were also associated with the same company.

They were “integral part of organising the event” on the ship and there was a need to confront them with other arrested accused about the incidents that took place before and after boarding the ship, Mr. Sethna argued.

Seeks bail

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Merchant filed a bail application before the magistrate, saying he was innocent and had been framed.

The application, filed through advocate Taraq Sayed, said Merchant had no connection whatsoever with the drugs allegedly recovered at the instance of other accused.

There was no connection between Merchant and the organisers of the cruise, it added.