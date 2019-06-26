Arvind Kumar to head IB, Samant Goel is RAW chief

The Union government has named new heads for the country’s premier spy agencies — the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW).

Arvind Kumar, a 1984 batch IPS officer, will head the Intelligence Bureau, the main internal intelligence unit in the country. He will replace Rajiv Jain, who completed an extended tenure.

Another IPS officer belonging to the same 1984 batch, Samant Goel, will take charge of the RAW, which looks after external intelligence. He will succeed Anil Dhasmana.

A top official in the Prime Minister's Office, who was involved in the appointment process, told The Hindu that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the names of Mr. Kumar and Mr. Goel for the posts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads the ACC, which comprises Home Minister Amit Shah.