Two days after he came out of jail on bail in the Delhi excise policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that he would be quitting the top post, having resolutely refused to do so while behind bars.

Political observers believe the gambit is aimed at regaining political traction ahead of the Assembly Election in Delhi early next year, while someone else takes over the hassle of governance. Mr. Kejriwal is not the first Chief Minister to propose this route to political and electoral redemption, but the experience of other CMs who opted for it has been mixed, and comes with cautionary tales.

In 2014, after he walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced electoral decimation in the Lok Sabha election and was quick to quit the post and appoint current Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in his stead.

The idea was to do what Mr. Kejriwal is proposing — to hit the streets before the Assembly Election, re-strategise, and leave governance to a declared loyalist. But things did not work out the way Mr. Kumar would have preferred, with Mr. Manjhi getting comfortable in the CM’s chair, and soon believing that he had secured the position on his own rather than as Mr. Kumar’s replacement.

In that situation, Mr. Kumar, retaining the loyalty of his MLAs, managed to save his government and push out Mr. Manjhi, who formed the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), now part of the NDA. “Jo simhasan par baitha ho, wahi Vikramaditya hai (he who occupies the throne is Vikramaditya),” a senior Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader, explaining the events of that time, said, alluding to the ‘Simhasan Battisi’ stories of King Vikramaditya’s throne and their unique propensity to accord wisdom to whoever occupied it.

A similar situation occurred with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren when he was arrested in January this year by the Enforcement Directorate. Unlike Mr. Kejriwal, he tendered his resignation and called a meeting of his MLAs, who duly elected Champai Soren as his replacement for the time that he was incarcerated.

Again, Mr. Champai Soren appeared reluctant to vacate the seat for Mr. Hemant Soren once the latter got bail and subsequently parted ways with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) when it was demonstrated that Mr. Hemant Soren retained the party’s support.

To find a loyal place-holder is therefore not an easy task, even the most likely loyalist could turn. The only successful place-holders in the past have been O. Paneerselvam in Tamil Nadu and Rabri Devi in Bihar. Mr. Panneerselvam was thrice CM of TN, twice between September 2001-March 2002, and later in 2014-15, when the late J. Jayalalithaa was convicted in cases, and again for two months in 2016 following her passing, when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) elected Edapadi Palaniswamy as its leader. Former CM Rabri Devi, the wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, took over in Bihar in 1997 after her husband was arrested in connection with the fodder scam, and remained CM till 2005, with Mr. Yadav managing to retain his party and government through her tenure.

Mr. Kejriwal, therefore, will need to ponder hard over his replacement, and to ensure that the replacement does not supplant him as the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a task that has challenged the best of political minds so far.

