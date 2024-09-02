GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar granted bail in Swati Maliwal assault case

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that Mr. Kumar will not be reinstated as a personal assistant to Kejriwal or given any official assignment in the Chief Minister's Office

Updated - September 02, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In this Feb. 23, 2023 file photo, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar arrives at ED office for questioning in a money laundering case, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, granted bail to Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case.

In this Feb. 23, 2023 file photo, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar arrives at ED office for questioning in a money laundering case, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, granted bail to Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2, 2024) granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that Mr. Kumar will not be reinstated as a personal assistant to Kejriwal or given any official assignment in the Chief Minister's Office.

The top court also restrained Mr. Kumar from entering the Chief Minister's residence till all witnesses have been examined.

Mr. Kumar allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, on May 13 at Mr. Kejriwal's official residence.

An FIR was registered against Mr. Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.

While denying him bail, the high court had said the accused enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground has been made out to grant him the relief. It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, it had said.

