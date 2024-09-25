Arvind Kejriwal writes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on BJP's politics, PM Modi's actions

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), seeking answers to five questions on the BJP's politics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions.

Expressing concern, Mr. Kejriwal said the direction in which the BJP-led Centre is taking the country as well as its politics are harmful for India.

"If this continues, our country and democracy will be finished," he said in the letter to Mr. Bhagwat.

From his "Janta Ki Adalat" rally on Sunday (September 22, 2024), the former Delhi Chief Minister demanded answers from Mr. Bhagwat on whether he agrees with the BJP's politics of "using" central agencies to break up political outfits and topple governments led by Opposition parties, and inducting "corrupt" leaders into its fold.

His other questions were if the RSS-BJP's rule on the age for retirement also applied to Mr. Modi as it did to leaders like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and how Mr. Bhagwat felt when BJP chief J.P. Nadda said his party does not need the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the saffron party.

In his letter to the RSS chief, Mr. Kejriwal said these questions are in the mind of every Indian, adding that he expects Bhagwat will ponder over those and come up with replies.

