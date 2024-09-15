GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM in two days

Arvind Kejriwal says, “We will have a meeting with MLAs and announce a CM face for Delhi when I step down”

Updated - September 15, 2024 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Jaideep Deo Bhanj
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers at the AAP headquarters in New Delhi on September 15, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers at the AAP headquarters in New Delhi on September 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said that he will resign as Delhi Chief Minister in two days after the party selects a new person from the party as CM.

Announcing his resignation during his address to the party workers at the AAP headquarters, he said that he would demand an early poll in Delhi and vowed not to sit in CM’s chair till people give him a “certificate of honesty”.

“Delhi elections are due in February, but I demand elections in the national capital be held in November with Maharashtra,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Truth has triumphed over conspiracy, says Kejriwal after stepping out of jail

“With the blessings of the people, we have the strength to counter all the conspiracies of the BJP. Today, we have been able to do so much for Delhi because we are honest,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal asserts to sit on Chief Minister’s chair only after people give him “certificate of honesty” and continued to say he wants to give “agnipariksha” after coming out of jail.

“Today, they are afraid of our honesty because they are not honest. I did not become a part of this game of ‘power from money and money from power’. I got justice from the court of law, now, the court of the people will give me justice. Now, I will sit on the chair of Chief Minister again only after the decision of the people of Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Referring to letters written by Bhagat Singh in British captivity, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Our freedom fighters allowed meetings with colleagues; but my party colleague Sandeep Pathak was not allowed to meet me. I wrote only one letter to L-G (Lieutenant Governor) from Tihar.”

Mr. Kejriwal expressed hope for Satyendar Jain and Amanatullah Khan, who are still in jail, to be released soon.

(With PTI inputs)

Published - September 15, 2024 12:39 pm IST

