Arvind Kejriwal takes over as Delhi CM | Eclectic mix of attendees for swearing-in

Fifty persons, including safai karmacharis, students, teachers, doctors, and bus marshals — called Delhi ke Nirmata — will share the stage as special guests with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in on Sunday.

Principals, traders, labourers, engineers, autorickshaw drivers, metro pilots, farmers, and anganwadi workers have also been invited.

“My three children are more thrilled than me to see their mother at the stage with the Chief Minister,” Geeta Devi, 37, a bus marshal, told The Hindu. Ms. Devi had caught a pickpocket while he was stealing a mobile phone and was recognised for her “good work”.

At a press conference on Saturday, senior party leader Manish Sisodia said, “After the historic win in the Delhi Assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal will take the oath as Chief Minister, along with other Ministers, tomorrow. It is a great victory of the people of Delhi, who made the Kejriwal model of governance and development triumphant. It is the victory of those who dream to make Delhi a world class city and work tirelessly for it. Therefore, the Chief Minister has decided that the people from all walks of life and those who have run Delhi in the last five years and who will run the city in the next five years should be invited as special guests.”

The student beneficiaries of Jai Bhim Yojana, who are expected to contribute to the development of Delhi, have also been invited. “The students of government schools who won chemistry and math Olympiads in Moscow will also be invited. Doctors of Mohalla clinics will represent the medical fraternity, bike ambulance drivers, the ‘farishteys’ of Delhi, who saved many accident victims,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The family members of martyrs who received ₹1 crore as ‘samman rashi’ will also be invited.