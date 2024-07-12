GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE updates | SC to shortly deliver verdict on Delhi CM’s plea challenging ED arrest

A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had reserved its verdict on the Chief Minister’s plea on May 17

Updated - July 12, 2024 10:05 am IST

Published - July 12, 2024 09:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being brought to a court by CBI officials in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi

File picture of Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being brought to a court by CBI officials in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict today on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had reserved its verdict on the Chief Minister’s plea on May 17. 

Also Read: Unwarranted arrest: On the case of Arvind Kejriwal

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju had told the Court that there was evidence of money being sent to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through hawala channels. Mr. Raju further contended that ED discovered chats between Mr. Kejriwal and Hawala operators regarding the alleged proceeds of crime in the case.

Opposing such assertions, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Mr. Kejriwal, apprised the Court that the evidence being cited by the federal agency was not present during the Chief Minister’s arrest.

Also Read: Why did the Delhi High Court uphold Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case? | Explained

The appeal before the top Court was filed against a Delhi High Court order which upheld the Delhi CM’s arrest by recording a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections. 

Although Mr. Kejriwal was granted bail in the case by a trial Court on June 20, the High Court eventually stayed his release on the ground that the central agency had not been given adequate opportunity to argue its case. Yesterday, the ED said in its seventh supplementary chargesheet that the AAP supremo was the “kingpin” and “key conspirator” in the 2021-22 excise policy “scam”. 

Also Read: Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

Follow the live updates here:

  • July 12, 2024 10:05
    Why did the Delhi HC stay the trial court order granting bail to Mr. Kejriwal?

    The Delhi High Court on Tuesday imposed a stay on the regular bail granted by a trial Court to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

    Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court had not sufficiently appreciated the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The judge also concurred with Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju’s contention that the Central agency had not been given adequate opportunity to argue its stay application.

    “The [trial court] Vacation Judge while passing the Impugned Order did not appropriately appreciate the material/documents submitted on record and pleas taken by ED,” the High Court said.

    Read more here

  • July 12, 2024 10:04
    Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in Delhi Excise policy case

    A Delhi court on Saturday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged corruption in now scrapped excise policy 2021-2022.

    The order for the judicial remand was passed by the special Judge Sunena Sharma of Rouse Avenue Courts, after the CBI had moved an application seeking judicial custody remand for the Delhi CM.

    “He needs to be in jail in the interest of the investigation and justice,” the CBI said in its remand application and added that the Delhi CM hasn’t cooperated in the interrogation.

    Read more here

  • July 12, 2024 10:00
    SC to deliver verdict on Mr. Kejriwal’s plea against ED arrest at 10:30am

    A Bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta to deliver the verdict at 10:30 am. 

    NEW DELHI, 08/07/2024: A general view of the Supreme Court on July 08, 2024 in New Delhi.Photo by Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

  • July 12, 2024 09:59
    What happened during the Supreme Court’s proceedings?

    Read The Hindu’s live coverage of the proceedings here

    Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea against ED LIVE Updates: AAP to be made an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, ED tells SC

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE news: The Supreme Court is hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

  • July 12, 2024 09:49
    What are the ED’s allegations against the Delhi CM?

    Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was the “kingpin” and “key conspirator” in the 2021-22 excise policy “scam”, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in its seventh supplementary chargesheet in the case.

    The probe agency had filed the chargesheet on May 17, in which it had named Mr. Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused. Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, a city court had a day earlier summoned the AAP chief on July 12.

    Read more here

    Arvind Kejriwal was the ‘kingpin’ of excise policy case, ED says in chargesheet

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused of being key conspirator in excise policy scam, ED files chargesheet.

  • July 12, 2024 09:46
    Why did the Delhi High Court uphold Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case? | Explained

    The Delhi High Court on May 8 dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

    Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma while pronouncing the verdict said that the AAP supremo was actively involved in the concealment of proceeds of crime, as per evidence advanced by the ED. She also recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa assembly elections.

    Read more here

    Arvind Kejriwal ED case: Why did the Delhi High Court uphold Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case? | Explained

    Arvind Kejriwal ED case: The Hindu decodes the key takeaways from the High Court’s ruling dismissing the AAP supremo’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate

  • July 12, 2024 09:44
    The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Explained

    Read The Hindu’s detailed explainer on the legal issues involved in the case. 

    The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Explained

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: The Hindu explores the legal issues surrounding the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, including what legal contentions have been raised during the proceedings and what do judicial precedents say?

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / arrest / law enforcement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.