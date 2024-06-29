GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in Delhi Excise policy case

The CBI had sought 14 days judicial custody of Mr. Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam, saying his incarceration was required in the “interest of the investigation and justice”

Updated - June 29, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Agencies
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being produced before Rouse Avenue court by the CBI, seeking judicial custody of him after his 3-day custody ended, in New Delhi, on June 29, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being produced before Rouse Avenue court by the CBI, seeking judicial custody of him after his 3-day custody ended, in New Delhi, on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on June 29 sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in excise policy case.

The CBI had sought 14 days judicial custody of Mr. Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam, saying his incarceration was required in the “interest of the investigation and justice”.

In its remand application, the CBI said during the custodial interrogation, Kejriwal did not cooperate with the investigation and deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record.

More details to follow...

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

