Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in Delhi Excise policy case

A Delhi court on June 29 sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in excise policy case.

The CBI had sought 14 days judicial custody of Mr. Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam, saying his incarceration was required in the “interest of the investigation and justice”.

In its remand application, the CBI said during the custodial interrogation, Kejriwal did not cooperate with the investigation and deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record.

