Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for bail in CBI excise policy case, seeks urgent listing

The CBI had portrayed Mr. Kejriwal as the “mastermind” of the alleged scam. They said he was an influential person who could sway the witnesses in his favour and derail the case

Published - August 12, 2024 11:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A file picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File.

A file picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (August 12, 2024) moved the Supreme Court for bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’.

Appearing before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate AM Singhvi, in an oral mentioning, urged for a hearing on August 13 itself.

Also read | If Oppn. unites, Kejriwal will walk out of jail in 24 hours, Sisodia tells AAP cadre

The CJI asked Mr. Kejriwal’s lawyers to send an email for him to consider the urgency for listing.

Earlier in August, the Delhi High Court had confirmed the legality of Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest by the CBI. Refusing to quash his arrest, the High Court had advised him to approach the trial court for bail.

The CBI had portrayed Mr. Kejriwal as the “mastermind” of the alleged scam. They said he was an influential person who could sway the witnesses in his favour and derail the case.

However, Mr. Kejriwal is banking on the fact that the apex court had granted him bail on July 12 in the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) case linked to the excise policy case. The ED has accused the Chief Minister of money laundering.

The CBI’s arrest of him on June 25 had prevented Mr. Kejriwal from leaving jail despite getting bail in the ED case on July 12.

Mr. Kejriwal has twice got bail in the ED case.

Prior to the July 12 bail order, he was enlarged on interim bail on May 10 to campaign for his party in the Lok Sabha elections. At that time, Mr. Kejriwal had surrendered back on June 2.

While granting him bail on July 12, the apex court had said Mr. Kejriwal’s rights of life and liberty were “sacrosanct”.

