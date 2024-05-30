GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking regular bail

Kejriwal is currently on interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, till June 1

Published - May 30, 2024 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 30 moved a court in New Delhi seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

Mr. Kejriwal is currently on interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, till June 1.

The Supreme Court Registry on Wednesday refused to list for hearing an application filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend his interim bail for seven days in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy ‘scam’.

Related Topics

Delhi / court administration / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

