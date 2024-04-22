Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

April 22, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

A Delhi court on April 22 directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his sugar levels and consider his other medical issues.

Special Judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja passed the order while declining Mr. Kejriwal’s plea for video consultation with his doctor.

Earlier, levelling strong accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that every morsel being consumed by her husband is being monitored and attempts are being made to “kill” him in jail by denying him insulin.

The former bureaucrat further said that Mr. Kejriwal has “no desire” for power and he just wants to serve the nation and bring it to the first position in the world.

Sunita Kejriwal further alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister is not being allowed insulin in jail, while claiming that he has been taking it for the last 12 years. She further alleged that there is a conspiracy to kill CM Kejriwal.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi Government’s now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

According to the medical records from RML Hospital, Mr. Kejriwal was “neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of any insulin was indicated”, the prison report said and added that the Chief Minister’s health was reviewed by a medicine specialist on April 10 and April 15.

The medicine specialist, after examining Mr. Kejriwal, noted, “Considering all parameters and vitals of undertrial prisoner (Kejriwal) since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now.”

The Tihar administration, in a letter to AIIMS seeking a diet plan for the AAP chief, said Mr. Kejriwal had been consuming high-sugar food such as “sweets, laddoos, bananas, mangoes, fruit chaat, fried food, namkeen, bhujia, sweetened tea, poori-aloo, pickles and other high cholesterol food on a regular basis”, the report said.

The diet plan provided by AIIMS has “strictly prohibited” fried foods like Poori, Paratha, Samosa, and Namkeen, fruits like mangoes and bananas, sweets, cake, chocolates, pickles, and vegetables like potatoes among others, it said.

Mr. Kejriwal is only allowed to consume 20 ml of oil per day in his food.

On the demand by Mr. Kejriwal for videoconferencing with his doctor, the Tihar administration has said that, according to a government circular, no referral can be made to any private hospital.

The Aam Aadmi Party said that Arvind Kejriwal is a “severe diabetes patient” and was administered 28 units of Novorapid (before three meals) and 22 units of Lantus (at night). A total of 50 units of insulin was being administered to him every day.

