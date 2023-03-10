Arvind Kejriwal is promoting corruption in Delhi and Punjab: Congress

March 10, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress on March 10, 2023 accused Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “promoting” corruption in Delhi and Punjab, and also questioned the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Punjab.

It is unfortunate that a party that was born out of an anti-corruption agitation is now busy defending leaders who are in jail on corruption charges, said Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba, addressing a press conference.

The Congress attempted to articulate a nuanced position on the recent arrest of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, distancing itself from both the ruling AAP and Delhi’s main Opposition party, the BJP.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been ‘misused’ so often that when there are legitimate grounds to act, it is natural to have suspicions and fears, the Congress spokesperson said.

“It is very unfortunate that the party which was born out of the movement to fight against corruption, today the same party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal are leaving the people of Delhi at the mercy of God and busy defending their leaders who are jailed for corruption,” said Ms. Lamba, who was once elected as an AAP MLA to the Delhi Assembly before quitting the party and rejoining the Congress.

‘Claiming victimhood’

“Mr. Sisodia and other accused are going through a legal process. The law will take its course but instead of giving factual answers to even a single question related to the liquor scam, AAP and Mr. Kejriwal are engaged in garnering sympathy and claiming themselves to be victims. After the CBI, now ED has also arrested Mr. Sisodia. If he is so staunchly honest and he is sure of his innocence, then why hasn’t he gone to the Delhi High Court to get the FIR against him quashed?” she asked.

The Congress spokesperson pointed out that former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been in jail for the last several months and is not even able to secure bail from the court. “If a list of corruption cases of the Aam Aadmi Party is given, then it will become a never-ending story. The reality of AAP, difference between their words and actions, should be known to the public. It is necessary to bring to the fore and Congress, being a responsible political party, will continue to expose their corruption,” she asserted.

Ms. Lamba also claimed that the law and order situation in Punjab is in poor condition because of Mr. Kejriwal’s “stubbornness” in running the State “remotely” from Delhi.