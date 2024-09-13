GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE updates: SC to shortly deliver verdict on Delhi CM’s pleas seeking bail, challenging CBI arrest

The CBI’s arrest of Mr. Kejriwal on June 25 prevented his release from jail, despite being granted bail in the ED case on July 12

Updated - September 13, 2024 09:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its judgment today on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petitions for bail and quashing of arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had heard the case and reserved it for judgment on September 5. The causelist uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website shows that both Justices Kant and Bhuyan are set to deliver separate verdicts. 

The CBI had argued that Mr. Kejriwal must first knock on the doors of the trial court. However, the apex court had referred to its recent judgment granting bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in which it had held that a litigant seeking bail must not be made to run from pillar to post for his personal liberty. Mr. Sisodia was granted bail in the same liquor policy case.

On the other hand, senior Advocate A.M. Singhvi appearing for the AAP leader argued that Mr. Kejriwal being “a constitutional functionary, cannot be a flight risk” and that there is no risk of tampering with the evidence which is documentary in nature and has already been collected by the central agency. 

Meanwhile, two persons, including senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi MLA Durgesh Pathak were granted bail by different courts over Delhi excise policy case on September 12. A Rouse Avenue court, while granting relief to Mr. Pathak, extended the judicial custody of the Delhi Chief Minister till September 25. 

Follow LIVE updates here
  • September 13, 2024 09:32
