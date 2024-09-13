Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stepped out of the jail to a resounding welcome by his party leaders and supporters. In his first remarks after being released from the Tihar Jail, Mr. Kejriwal on Friday (September 13, 2024) said he will continue to fight “anti-national” forces working to weaken the nation, and asserted the incarceration has only strengthened his resolve.

Mr. Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from the Tihar Jail, and said the country is going through a critical phase as some “anti-national forces” are trying to weaken it.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The AAP supremo will now be able to walk out of jail having been previously granted interim bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Surya Kant ruled that the prolonged imprisonment of the Delhi CM constituted an “unjust deprivation of liberty” but upheld the legality of the arrest concluding that there were no procedural irregularities. In contrast, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan deemed the CBI’s arrest of Mr. Kejriwal as “unjustified.”

The top court however barred Mr. Kejriwal from visiting the Chief Minister’s office or the Delhi Secretariat as part of bail conditions imposed. He was also ordered not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

During the proceedings, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi appearing for the AAP leader argued that Mr. Kejriwal being “a constitutional functionary, cannot be a flight risk” and that there is no risk of tampering with the evidence which is documentary in nature and has already been collected by the central agency.

The AAP supremo was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy. Subsequently, on June 26, the CBI arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged scam. Although the top court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case on July 12, he could not be released from jail due to the CBI’s corruption case.