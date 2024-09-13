GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Excise policy case highlights: Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar jail after SC granted him bail

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the case registered by the CBI in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy

Updated - September 13, 2024 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal steps out of Tihar jail hours after SC grants him bail in excise policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal steps out of Tihar jail hours after SC grants him bail in excise policy case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stepped out of the jail to a resounding welcome by his party leaders and supporters. In his first remarks after being released from the Tihar Jail, Mr. Kejriwal on Friday (September 13, 2024) said he will continue to fight “anti-national” forces working to weaken the nation, and asserted the incarceration has only strengthened his resolve. 

Mr. Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from the Tihar Jail, and said the country is going through a critical phase as some “anti-national forces” are trying to weaken it.

Watch: What were the charges and why did the Supreme Court grant him bail?

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The AAP supremo will now be able to walk out of jail having been previously granted interim bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

Also Read: Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

Justice Surya Kant ruled that the prolonged imprisonment of the Delhi CM constituted an “unjust deprivation of liberty” but upheld the legality of the arrest concluding that there were no procedural irregularities. In contrast, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan deemed the CBI’s arrest of Mr. Kejriwal as “unjustified.”

The top court however barred Mr. Kejriwal from visiting the Chief Minister’s office or the Delhi Secretariat as part of bail conditions imposed. He was also ordered not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

Also Read: Arrested Kejriwal as he was evasive, reluctant in liquor policy case probe, CBI tells SC

During the proceedings, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi appearing for the AAP leader argued that Mr. Kejriwal being “a constitutional functionary, cannot be a flight risk” and that there is no risk of tampering with the evidence which is documentary in nature and has already been collected by the central agency. 

The AAP supremo was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy. Subsequently, on June 26, the CBI arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged scam. Although the top court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case on July 12, he could not be released from jail due to the CBI’s corruption case. 

This live is now closed.
Reactions from AAP leaders after Arvind Kejriwal's bail

​​

​​

  • September 13, 2024 20:06
    I was put behind bars not because I was corrupt but because I fought anti-national forces: Kejriwal

    After being released from Tihar jail on Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow. 

    “The country is going through a critical phase, and anti-national forces are trying to weaken institutions, we have to fight them,” Mr Kejriwal said. 

    I was put behind bars not because I was corrupt but because I fought anti-national forces, he said. 

    Read the full story here.
  • September 13, 2024 19:37
    AAP should not rush to celebrate Kejriwal’s bail, says BJP’s Shazia Ilmi

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi said that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) should not rush to celebrate, hours after the Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy case. Shazia Ilmi further said that the AAP supremo has not been acquitted of charges of corruption and the trial will start soon. 

    “AAP should not rush to celebrate it. He (Arvind Kejriwal) has not gotten bail on the basis of his case but as a civil right. The trial will start soon. He has not been acquitted of the charges of corruption...,” Shazia Ilmi told ANI in Srinagar. 

    ANI

  • September 13, 2024 19:35
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reaches AAP office in Delhi; calls CM Kejriwal’s bail as ‘victory of democracy’

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday reached the Aam Admi Party (AAP) office in the national capital to welcome his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, who was released on Friday evening after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case. 

    “It is the victory of democracy. We had believed that there was nothing in this case. Everyone is coming out (of jail),” the Punjab CM told ANI on his way to the AAP Office. 

    On AAP contesting the Haryana assembly polls, CM Mann said, “We will contest with full might.” “We will get a big force,” he said on the difference CM Kejriwal would make after coming out of the Tihar jail, adding , “That BJP can say anything. No credibility.” 

    ANI

  • September 13, 2024 19:21
    Supreme Court granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in corruption case: Key takeaways

    Supreme Court granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in corruption case: Key takeaways

    Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in CBI case, highlighting legalities and conditions of release.

  • September 13, 2024 19:16
    Delhi CM Kejriwal outside Tijar jail

    WhatsApp Image 2024-09-13 at 19.09.50.jpeg

  • September 13, 2024 19:12
    AAP demands Amit Shah’s resignation after SC’s ‘caged parrot’ remark on CBI

    AAP on Friday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah after Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan came down heavily on the CBI for arresting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the central agency must dispel the notion of being a “caged parrot”. 

    “The Union home minister should resign as this raises questions on him. The Supreme Court called the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) a caged parrot,” he said. 

    “So many raids were conducted but not a penny of ill-gotten wealth was found. Yet so many of our leaders were put behind bars. The Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Kejriwal is a slap on the face of Shah, the home ministry, Centre and the CBI. Shah should resign by this evening before Kejriwal comes out,” she said. 

    PTI

  • September 13, 2024 18:55
    I’m out of jail and my courage has strengthened by 100 times: Kejriwal

    I want to thank god because of whose blessings I could come out today. 

    I want to thank lakhs of people who prayed for me. 

    I want to thank you all. 

    Friends, my life is dedicated to the country. My life’s each moment, my body’s each bit and each drop of my blood is dedicated to the country.

    I have struggled a lot in my life and faced a lot of difficulties, but at each step, god was with me because I was honest and right. 

    These people put me in jail thinking that they could destroy my courage. But I want to tell you, I’m out of jail and my courage has strengthened by 100 times. 

    The thick walls of their jails cannot reduce Kejriwal’s morale. 

    I pray to god that god will keep showing me the way and I will keep working for the country. 

    And all the anti-national forces which are stopping the country’s progress, dividing the country, and weakening it from the inside, I have fought against them throughout my life and I will keep fighting in the future too. 

  • September 13, 2024 18:42
    They put me in jail to break my morale, but my morale is higher than ever: Kejriwal

    As Delhi CM Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday evening, he said, “They put me in jail to break my morale, but my morale is higher than ever; prisons cannot weaken me.”

    I will continue fighting anti-national forces working to weaken our country, he added. 

  • September 13, 2024 18:36
    Delhi CM walks out of Tihar Jail

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal steps out of Tihar jail hours after SC grants him bail in excise policy case. 

    Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the nation; I have faced difficulties but God has always been with me, the CM said as he came out. 

    Want to thank people who prayed for my release; you have braved the rain to come here, Mr. Kejriwal added. 

  • September 13, 2024 18:32
    AAP Mumbai rejoices after Arvind Kejriwal’s release

    03b09c25-31bb-4d26-8f17-493d249b6ea9.jpeg

  • September 13, 2024 18:26
    Left, RJD welcome bail for Kejriwal

    Left parties and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and accused the BJP government of misusing central agencies to target opposition leaders.

    While welcoming the bail order, Communist Party of India General Secretary D. Raja said it remains to be seen how the bail conditions can be upheld constitutionally. 

    In a post on X, the CPI(M) said, “We welcome the Supreme Court order to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Yet again, politically motivated attacks on opposition leaders by the Modi govt using central agencies have been exposed.” CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said central agencies are being used to target opposition leaders. 

    RJD MP Manoj Jha accused the centre of misusing government agencies. 

    “It was bound to happen. We have seen what the high court said in Hemant Soren case. In the last 10 years, a culture has been developed to target political opponents using ED, CBI, I-T using fake, fictitious cases. You (Centre) have made these agencies a tool for getting your political equations right,” said Mr. Jha.

  • September 13, 2024 17:41
    AAP leaders, workers gather outside Tihar to welcome Kejriwal

    Amid heavy rains in the city, hundreds of AAP leaders and workers started gathering outside Tihar jail to welcome their party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Mr. Kejriwal is expected to walk out of jail soon as he has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked corruption case by the CBI.

    Braving the rains, several senior AAP leaders including the Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal are waiting for the AAP supremo to walk out of the jail.

    Carrying umbrellas with posters, banners and a sea of blue and yellow party flags AAP supporters stand in attendance outside the jail amid heavy downpour. The joyous crowd is raising slogans that hail the Chief Minister. 

    Other senior AAP leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and party leader Manish Sisodia are also on the spot. 

    Large banners reading slogans like “Jail ke taale toot gaye, Arvind Kejriwal chooth gaye” have been placed outside the Tihar jail by the AAP supporters. 

    Security has been beefed up outside the jail ahead of Mr. Kejriwal’s release. 

    PTI

  • September 13, 2024 17:19
    BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj slams Arvind Kejriwal as “negligent” CM after SC grants him bail in Delhi excise policy case

    Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a “negligent” leader of a “carefree” government. Her remarks followed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. 

    “Arvind Kejriwal has been barred from signing any files as Chief Minister and from going to the CM’s office,” the BJP MP said while addressing a press conference after Kejriwal’s bail was granted. 

    She emphasised that courts have upheld the legality of Kejriwal’s arrest. “Court proceedings have repeatedly confirmed that Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is legal. The Trial Court, High Court, and Supreme Court have all found this to be true. The SC has found this before in ED’s case, and they have said the same thing,” the MP added. 

    ANI

  • September 13, 2024 17:18
    “Good decision”: DMK welcomes SC’s bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal

    Welcoming the Supreme Court’s “good decision” to grant bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday said the BJP is “misusing” agencies like CBI and ED against opposition leaders. 

    “The court has given a good decision. It is a well-known fact that the BJP is misusing agencies like CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Directorate of Enforcement) against opposition leaders,” DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan said. 

    ANI

  • September 13, 2024 15:24
    “A rebuke to BJP-led NDA Government”, says Karnataka CM

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Supreme Court order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy ‘scam’ case has given hope to all those fighting for truth and justice.

    He said it’s also a “rebuke” to the BJP-led NDA government, which, he alleged, is misusing Constitutional institutions for their “political nemesis.” The top court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy ’scam’, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

    “This order of the Supreme Court is a rebuke to the central @BJP4India government, which is misusing the constitutional institutions for their political nemesis. Let the @narendramodi-led government, which has descended into politics of hatred, learn a lesson from this court order and wake up,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

    - PTI

  • September 13, 2024 14:58
    Delhi court issues release order for CM Arvind Kejriwal

    A Delhi court on Friday issued a release order for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the Supreme Court granting him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

    Special Judge Rakesh Syal passed the order after the advocates for Kejriwal filed a bail bond of ₹10 lakh with two sureties of the like amount before the Court.

    The Court also accepted the request of the defence advocates for sending the release warrant through a special messenger for Mr. Kejriwal’s early release.

    - PTI

  • September 13, 2024 14:14
    SC’s observations show Kejriwal treated like ‘hardcore criminal’: BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari

    Following the Supreme Court’s decision to grant Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bail in the excise policy case on Friday, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that while he may be out on bail, the Supreme Court has made important observations regarding his arrest.

    Mr. Bhandari said, “Today, the Supreme Court made it clear in its order that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is legal. The court also said that he cannot sign even a single document as Chief Minister or perform any ministerial duties.”

    In his statement, Mr. Bhandari added that Mr. Kejriwal has been treated like a “hardcore criminal.” He said, “The Supreme Court has observed that Kejriwal cannot go to the Chief Minister’s office or his residence, and his counsel cannot challenge his arrest. 

    These observations are similar to those made for hardened criminals. This makes it clear that Kejriwal’s arrest by the CBI was lawful.”

    -ANI

  • September 13, 2024 13:32
    AAP’s leader demands Home Minister's resignation

    

    

  • September 13, 2024 13:25
    ‘Jail Wala’ CM now ‘Bail Wala’: BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia on Friday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the ‘jail wala’ CM has become a ‘bail wala’ CM now. 

    Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr. Bhatia said, “The Supreme Court has shown a mirror to ‘kattar beimaan’ AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal once again... He has got conditional bail... The ‘jail wala’ CM is now a ‘bail wala’ CM.” Bhatia further attacked Kejriwal for his past statements that politicians should resign if faced with allegations, adding that Kejriwal won’t resign because he lacks even a drop of morality.”

    - ANI

  • September 13, 2024 13:23
    Celebrations erupt at AAP office after SC grants bail to Kejriwal

    Celebrations began outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi on Friday after the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy ‘scam’.

    The AAP leaders and workers distributed sweets and burst crackers outside the party headquarters in Delhi.

    Sweets were also distributed outside the residence of AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

    The AAP leaders and workers gathered outside the party office and broke into celebrations soon after the apex court granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal.

    - PTI

  • September 13, 2024 13:14
    Arvind Kejriwal, not just a name but brand of honest politics: Raghav Chadha

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a symbol of honest politics who had to go to jail due to his growing popularity.

    “I thank the Supreme Court... He (Arvind Kejriwal) is not just a name, but a brand of honest politics. He had to go to jail for 6 months because of his increasing popularity... AAP will get more strength... I welcome the decision... Welcome Back Arvind Kejriwal... We will make the further strategy after reading the final order of the Supreme Court to understand the conditions under which the bail has been given... There is a wave of joy in Delhi and the country... Arvind Kejriwal will lead the campaign for the AAP in the upcoming Haryana elections now,” Mr. Chadha said.

    - ANI

  • September 13, 2024 13:11
    Arvind Kejriwal will campaign and fight polls in Haryana: AAP State chief

    Shortly after Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court, AAP’s Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta on Friday (September 13, 2024) said his party supremo will campaign in the State, where the people are looking for a change.

    “We will now fight the polls with double energy. Kejriwal ji will soon start his campaign in Haryana,” Mr. Gupta said as he hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to the Delhi Chief Minister.

    Mr. Gupta, whose party is fighting the Assembly polls on its own, said the people are waiting to “oust” the BJP from power.

    Read the full story below

    Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in Haryana, party will fight polls with double energy: AAP State chief

    AAP's Haryana unit chief announces Kejriwal's campaign in Haryana after Supreme Court grants bail, promising change and development.

  • September 13, 2024 13:08
    Congress leader Pramod Tiwari welcomes “unanimous decision” of SC

    After the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday welcomed the “unanimous decision” of the Supreme Court and accused the Central Government of misusing central agencies as the frontal organisations against the opposition parties. 

    Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, “First Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren got the bail and now it is Arvind Kejriwal. The Supreme Court found this case to be bailable. The Central Government is misusing central agencies as the frontal organisations against the Opposition parties. There is an environment of fear in the country. The judgement has come after detailed discussions on all aspects. This is a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court and we welcome it. BJP and Modi to government should learn their lessons. This is not appropriate to harass the opposition leaders in a democratic country.”

    - ANI

  • September 13, 2024 13:05
    CBI should dispel notion of being a “caged parrot,” says SC

    Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday made a strong observation on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, saying that it is imperative that the central probe agency dispel the notion of being a “caged parrot.”

    “It is imperative that the CBI “dispels the notion of being a caged parrot,” but rather the perception should be that of an “uncaged parrot”,” said Justice Bhuyan, who authored a separate but concurring opinion in the judgement granting bail to Mr. Kejriwal.

    - ANI

  • September 13, 2024 12:43
    “Tight slap on BJP’s working system”: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari
  • September 13, 2024 12:34
    Judiciary protects democracy, grants Kejriwal bail: AAP’s Pathak
  • September 13, 2024 12:30
    All cases were fictitious, hatched in Delhi BJP office: RJD MP Jha

    Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that all such cases are fake and fictitious and that the BJP hatches such conspiracies in the Delhi BJP office.

    “This had to happen. This will happen in every case because all cases were fake, fictitious, and hatched in the Delhi BJP office. Power keeps transferring. Listen to High Court observation in the case of Hemant Soren, read it, and read about today’s case--it is a slap to not just ED, I-T, and CBI but also to those who plot this,” said Manoj Jha.

    “So, a clear message has been sent across. Be careful, tomorrow, when you won’t be in power, these agencies will knock at your doors as well. We will feel bad at that time too because there should be no place for vendetta in politics. But today’s decision is welcome. Congratulations to AAP and its legal team,” he added, slamming the BJP over misuse of central agencies.

    - ANI

  • September 13, 2024 12:26
    Kejriwal now part of AAP’s ‘Zamaanti Club’, says BJP’s Virendra Sachdeva
  • September 13, 2024 12:22
    AAP leaders in Punjab celebrate with dhol
  • September 13, 2024 12:19
    “Triumph for truth:” AAP’s Harpal Singh Cheema

    Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said that this is a triumph for truth.

    “First of all, thanks to the Supreme Court that granted bail to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a false case by the BJP. I think this is a triumph for truth. The truth can’t be suppressed, it has to come out one day,” said the AAP leader.

    - ANI

  • September 13, 2024 12:17
    “It was insurance arrest”: AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    After the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday thanked the Supreme Court and termed his arrest an “insurance arrest,” aimed to break AAP and destabilise its government.

    Speaking to reporters, Manish Sisodia said, “This is not just a victory of truth, lies have also been exposed. Supreme Court observed that arrest by CBI was planned to stop his release in the ED case. We were repeatedly saying this. Our senior advocate, Singhvi Ji, had also said that it was an “insurance arrest”. He was not arrested for any corruption. BJP could not have won the election and broken AAP; that’s why they made an “insurance arrest” to break the party and destabilise our governments.”

    - ANI

  • September 13, 2024 12:14
    Virendra Sachdeva calls for CM Kejriwal's resignation

    Demanding a resignation from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that bail is the procedure in these cases, it’s not a victory for AAP. He added that the bail conditions clearly state that he is involved in the liquor policy scam.

  • September 13, 2024 12:09
    BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia slams Kejriwal after bail, questions AAP on corruption
  • September 13, 2024 12:02
    BJP’s policy to destroy the Opposition: Hannan Mollah

  • September 13, 2024 12:01
    Supreme Court shown mirror to Delhi CM: BJP reacts

    The BJP Friday (September 13, 2024) said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should immediately resign from his post as the Supreme Court has granted him only conditional bail and that he continues to be an accused in the corruption case linked to the excise policy ‘scam’.

    The BJP’s reaction came after the top court granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal in the case lodged by the CBI and said that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

    During a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “The Supreme Court has shown a mirror to ‘kattar beimaan’ (outright dishonest) Arvind Kejriwal while granting bail to him. He should immediately resign after this.”

    Read the full story below

    Supreme Court shown mirror to Delhi CM, he should resign: BJP on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail

    BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation after Supreme Court grants conditional bail in corruption case, calls him 'outright dishonest'.

  • September 13, 2024 11:58
    Bail clears Kejriwal to campaign in regional elections

    The Supreme Court granted bail on Friday to opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case, paving the way for his release almost six months after he was arrested.

    Mr. Kejriwal’s release is expected to boost the morale of his decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it will allow him to campaign in regional elections next month in the northern state of Haryana, where AAP is trying to make inroads, and in Delhi early next year.

    - Reuters

  • September 13, 2024 11:50
    AAP leader Gopal Rai comments on SC granting bail to CM Kejriwal
  • September 13, 2024 11:47
    AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister celebrate
  • September 13, 2024 11:42
    Congratulations to AAP family: CM Kejriwal’s wife Sunita

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Ms. Sunita on Friday congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to her husband and wished for the release of other leaders lodged in Tihar jail.

    Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is in jail in connection with a separate money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Mr. Kejriwal on a bail bond of ₹10 lakh, and two sureties.

    - PTI

  • September 13, 2024 11:38
    Welcome back, Arvind Kejriwal: AAP MP Raghav Chadha
  • September 13, 2024 11:35
    ‘Truth wins again,’ says Sisodia as AAP leaders praise SC verdict

    Aam Aadmi Party leaders lauded the Supreme Court’s pronouncement of bail for party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    “Satyameva Jayate — the locks of the dictator’s prison are broken by the power of truth,” senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said in a post in Hindi on social media platform X.

    “Today, truth has once again won the battle against lies and conspiracies. Once again, I bow down to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator,” Mr. Sisodia said.

    Click here to read the full story
  • September 13, 2024 11:31
    Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy corruption case

    In a victory for Aam Aadmi Party, the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (September 13, 2024) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

    A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Mr. Kejriwal on a bail bond of ₹10 lakh, and two sureties. The top court also directed Mr. Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

    Read more here

    Arvind Kejriwal bail: Supreme Court grants bail to Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

    Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case, with split opinions on CBI's arrest.

  • September 13, 2024 11:14
    Delhi CM cannot visit the Chief Minister’s office or the Delhi Secretariat as part of bail conditions imposed

    The ​conditions imposed by a coordinate bench​ while granting interim bail to the Delhi CM on May 10 will apply this time too. 

    This means that Mr. Kejriwal will be barred from visiting the Chief Minister’s office or the Delhi Secretariat. He would also not be able to sign any official files unless it was required and necessary for obtaining clearance or approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

  • September 13, 2024 11:09
    Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC verdict denying bail to Arvind Kejriwal

    SC sets aside the August 5 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

    The top court orders Mr. Kejriwal to be released on bail. 

  • September 13, 2024 11:02
    CBI must actively shed the perception of being a “caged parrot”: Justice Bhuyan

    Justice Bhuyan underscores that the CBI, as the country’s foremost investigative agency, must be perceived as acting with the highest integrity. He stresses that, especially in a democracy, arrests should not be conducted in an arbitrary or heavy-handed manner. To enhance its credibility, the CBI must actively shed the perception of being a “caged parrot” and instead be seen as an “uncaged parrot,” operating with full independence and transparency.

  • September 13, 2024 10:55
    The process should not become the punishment: Justice Bhuyan

    Justice Bhuyan underscores that bail is the rule and jail is the exception, stressing that the process should not become the punishment. 

    He deems the delayed arrest of the Chief Minister unjustified and asserts that he should be released on bail.

  • September 13, 2024 10:52
    Deprivation of liberty, even for a single day, is excessive: Justice Bhuyan

    Justice Bhuyan asserts that the CBI’s argument—Kejriwal’s alleged non-cooperation and evasiveness as grounds for keeping him in custody—violates his right against self-incrimination.

    On the issue of bail, Justice Bhuyan emphasises that the deprivation of liberty, even for a single day, is excessive. He further asserts that if the CBI did not seek Kejriwal’s arrest for 22 months, its sudden decision to do so is unjustifiable.

  • September 13, 2024 10:48
    Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Justice Ujjal Bhuyan disagrees with Justice Kant’s opinion on the validity of the arrest but concurs with him on the grant of bail.

    Justice Bhuyan says the CBI did not feel the need or necessity for the arrest of the CBI. It was only after Kejriwal was granted in ED case, that CBI moved in. The timing of the CBI arrest raises suspicion. 

  • September 13, 2024 10:47
    Delhi CM has suffered prolonged incarceration: SC

    Justice Kant says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suffered prolonged incarceration. Four chargesheets have been filed since the FIR was registered on August 17, 2022. The latest chargesheet was filed on August 29, 2024. 

    The judge further asserts that the the completion of trial may not occur in the near future. 

  • September 13, 2024 10:46
    No breach or violation in the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal: CBI

    Justice Kant says that the CBI did not violate Section 41A of CrPC (prior notice to the accused) while arresting the Delhi CM. 

    The judge underscores that there has been no breach or violation in the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal.

  • September 13, 2024 10:42
    3 questions of law framed, Justice Surya Kant reads out excerpts from the verdict

    Reading out excerpts from the verdict in open court, Justice Surya Kant says that based on arguments advanced by the parties, three questions of law have been framed by the Bench. 

    Whether there was illegality in arrest; whether the appellant (Mr. Kejriwal) should be allowed regular bail and whether the filing of the chargesheet is change in circumstance enough to relegate the matter back to the trial court. 

  • September 13, 2024 10:38
    The pronouncement of the verdict begins

    The Supreme Court begins to pronounce the verdict on ​Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s​ pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ​excise policy case​. 

  • September 13, 2024 10:36
    Arvind Kejriwal says CBI arrest was an ‘insurance’

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) argued in the Supreme Court that his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case while he was on the “cusp of release” on money laundering charges was an “insurance arrest” designed to keep him behind bars.

    “This particular arrest is what might be called an insurance arrest. He (Kejriwal) was investigated and interrogated in April 2023. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrests me in March 2024. I get multiple orders of release in the ED case. I am on the cusp of release when the CBI arrests me. The CBI could not find any cause of action between April 2023 and March 2024...” senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, argued.

    Read more here

    Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing: Supreme Court refuses Delhi CM’s interim bail for now, issues notice to CBI

    Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court denies interim relief to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in CBI case, sets bail hearing for August 23.

  • September 13, 2024 10:12
    What did the AAP leader argue during the Supreme Court proceedings?

    Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, said his case was “unique”. He had secured bail thrice in the money-laundering case linked to the excise policy ‘scam’ — twice from the Supreme Court and once in the trial court.

    Mr. Singhvi questioned the need for the CBI to arrest the Chief Minister on June 26 when he was already in judicial custody at the time in the money laundering charges. “He was the most captive interrogatee,” the senior advocate said.

    He also questioned the CBI’s sole justification for arresting a Chief Minister was that he appeared “evasive and non-cooperative” to them when confronted with evidence. “But does he not have a fundamental right against self-incrimination? When they say he was not cooperating, they actually meant he was not declaring himself guilty,” the senior lawyer quipped. 

    Applying the triple test for the grant of bail, Mr. Singhvi contended that the Chief Minister was a constitutional functionary and hardly a “flight risk”. Besides, he had been an undertrial for a “sufficiently long time” since his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in March. Thirdly, there was no question of tampering as “lakhs of documents” relevant to the case were already filed in court, many in electronic form.

  • September 13, 2024 10:05
    Verdict to be delivered by Supreme Court at 10:30 am

    A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will pronounce the verdict at 10:30 am. 

    The cause list published by the Supreme Court shows both Justices Kant and Bhuyan will deliver two separate verdicts. It is to be seen if they are concurrent or not. If the judges differ, then it would be a split verdict. 

    NEW DELHI, 20/08/2024: A general view of the Supreme Court on August 20, 2024 in New Delhi. Photo by: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

  • September 13, 2024 09:54
    Why is the CBI opposing the Delhi CM”s bail?

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Supreme Court that it became necessary to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal due to his “evasive and non-cooperative” attitude to questions about his alleged role in the liquor policy case.

    “It was necessary since he was to be confronted with the evidence on record, when it was necessary for the just conclusion of the investigation herein, more specifically since the petitioner was purposely derailing the investigation. The necessity to arrest also arose based on the materials on record and since the petitioner chose to remain evasive and non-cooperative during his examination on June 25,” the agency said in an affidavit.

    The CBI said that though Mr. Kejriwal, as Chief Minister, did not hold any portfolio, critical decisions in the formulation of the now scrapped excise policy were taken at his behest with the connivance of the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio.

    “As the investigation progressed, it started becoming clear that the petitioner (Arvind Kejriwal) has a pivotal role in the formulation of the new excise policy,” the CBI said.

    Read more here

    Delhi excise policy case: Arrested Arvind Kejriwal as he was evasive, reluctant, CBI tells Supreme Court

    CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal due to evasive behavior in liquor policy case, faces corruption charges.

  • September 13, 2024 09:51
    Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

    Initially arrested on money laundering charges by the ED in the excise policy case, Arvind Kejriwal is now in CBI’s custody on corruption charges. How does the CBI’s case differ from the ED’s? What legal remedies can the Delhi CM avail now?

    Read The Hindu’s detailed explainer here

    Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Delhi Court sends Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody for 3 days in corruption case, amid legal challenges. Read more details on his arrest and what happens next on The Hindu

  • September 13, 2024 09:50
    What happened during the previous Supreme Court hearing?

    Read The Hindu’s live-coverage of the proceedings here

    Kejriwal bail hearing highlights: SC reserves order on Kejriwal’s pleas seeking interim bail, challenging CBI arrest

    Arvind Kejriwal bail plea highlights: The Supreme Court reserved its order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas seeking interim bail and challenging his CBI arrest

  • September 13, 2024 09:32
    Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court to deliver Kejriwal bail verdict on September 13

    The Supreme Court is scheduled on September 13 to pronounce its judgment on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petitions for bail and quashing of arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case.

    A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had heard the case and reserved it for judgment on September 5. The Supreme Court cause list shows Justice Kant would pronounce the verdict.

    Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Mr. Kejriwal, had underscored the fact that the Chief Minister had got bail thrice in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy ‘scam’. Twice from the Supreme Court and once by the trial court.

    Read more here

    Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on September 13 in Delhi excise policy case

    Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea: The SC is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Kejriwal’s petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy “scam”

Published - September 13, 2024 09:27 am IST

