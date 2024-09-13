GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal bail: ‘Truth wins again,’ says Sisodia as AAP leaders praise SC verdict

“Satyamev Jayate.. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated,” wrote AAP leader Atishi

Published - September 13, 2024 11:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

File picture of AAP leader Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party leaders lauded the Supreme Court’s pronouncement of bail for party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Satyameva Jayate — the locks of the dictator’s prison are broken by the power of truth,” senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said in a post in Hindi on social media platform X.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal | LIVE updates

“Today, truth has once again won the battle against lies and conspiracies. Once again, I bow down to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“Satyamev Jayate.. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated,” wrote AAP leader Atishi on X.

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 13, 2024) granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The AAP supremo will now be able to walk out of jail having been previously granted interim bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

