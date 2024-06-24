The Supreme Court on June 24 voices reluctance to intervene immediately to lift the Delhi High Court’s order staying bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who asked why his freedom has been curtailed despite a trial court upholding his personal liberty in the excise policy case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we pass an order, it would be like prejudging the issue,” Justice Manoj Misra, heading a Vacation Bench, observed.

Hearing highlights | No immediate relief for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court to hear plea against HC’s stay on bail on June 26

“But why cannot I be free? The trial court judgment of June 20 is in my favour… This is a question of personal liberty. I am the Chief Minister of Delhi. I am not a flight risk nor am I going to abscond… How can bail, once granted, be stayed?” Mr. Kejriwal’s lawyer, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, reacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had appealed the June 20 bail order the very next day and got an interim stay immediately, said the High Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Mr. Kejriwal’s bail shortly, probably on June 25 itself. The High Court had reserved the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, for the ED, urged the Supreme Court to wait for the High Court verdict on the appeal.

Agreeing, Justice Misra said it would be more appropriate to wait for the High Court to pronounce its judgment. It posted the case on June 26, though it had initially suggested having it next week.

“What will we pass an order on now? How do we know what the High Court has on its mind?” Justice Misra asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Bench conceded that it was quite unusual for a High Court to reserve orders in a case affecting personal liberty.

“Normally orders are not reserved. They are passed at the hearing itself, on the spot. So it is a bit unusual, we will have it day after,” Justice Misra remarked orally.

Also read | Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in Delhi excise policy case

Mr. Singhvi wondered why the Supreme Court had to be so “deferential” to the High Court and wait for it to pass an order when the latter had, without even waiting for the trial court judgment to be uploaded, paused Mr. Kejriwal’s bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bail granted is diverse from bail cancelled… It is unprecedented to pause a bail order on the very first day of hearing… The High Court passed an order of interim stay on the oral mentioning of Mr. Raju without even waiting for the trial court order to be uploaded… We should not have suffered a stay at all. This is a question of personal liberty,” Mr. Singhvi argued.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, also for Mr. Kejriwal, said the “balance of convenience” was in favour of the Chief Minister. The trial court had used its judicial discretion to grant him bail on June 20. The trial judge had heard both sides in detail. The judgment records the submissions of the lawyers and reasons for grant of bail. There are more than five paragraphs devoted to the grounds for bail in the trial court judgment.

“There is a judicial pronouncement granting him bail under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act… The Supreme Court had also granted him interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections,” Mr. Chaudhari said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He submitted that the Supreme Court had in May specifically noted several factors in favour of Mr. Kejriwal, including that he had no criminal antecedents and he was only arrested on March 21, 2024, nearly two years after the excise policy case was registered in August 2022.

Countering, Mr. Mehta said the trial judge had seen this as a high-profile case.

“Everybody is an aam aadmi before the court. The trial court continuously asked the ED to cut short its arguments. It did not go through the papers,” Mr. Mehta argued.

At one point, Mr. Singhvi asked the court how the ED “compensate me [Mr. Kejriwal] for loss of time in liberty”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.