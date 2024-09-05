The Supreme Court on Thursday (September 5, 2024) will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision that upheld his arrest in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Mr. Kejriwal has argued that the CBI arrested him when he was on the “cusp of release” on money laundering charges in the same case. He said the CBI’s move was an “insurance arrest” designed to keep him behind the bars. The top court had issued notice to the CBI but refused to grant him any interim relief.

In its response, the Central agency countered that Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest was necessary due to his “evasive and non-cooperative” attitude to questions about his alleged role in the case. “It was necessary since he was to be confronted with the evidence on record,” the agency said in an affidavit.

