Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing LIVE Updates: SC to hear Delhi CM’s pleas against CBI arrest in excise policy case

The AAP supremo argued that CBI’s move was an ‘insurance arrest’ designed to keep him behind the bars; the Central agency countered that Kejriwal’s arrest was necessary due to his ‘evasive and non-cooperative’ attitude

Published - September 05, 2024 09:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 and later sought relief from the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest on August 5.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 and later sought relief from the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court upheld his arrest on August 5. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday (September 5, 2024) will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision that upheld his arrest in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Also read: Why did the Delhi HC uphold Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case? | Explained

Mr. Kejriwal has argued that the CBI arrested him when he was on the “cusp of release” on money laundering charges in the same case. He said the CBI’s move was an “insurance arrest” designed to keep him behind the bars. The top court had issued notice to the CBI but refused to grant him any interim relief.

In its response, the Central agency countered that Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest was necessary due to his “evasive and non-cooperative” attitude to questions about his alleged role in the case. “It was necessary since he was to be confronted with the evidence on record,” the agency said in an affidavit.

Also read: Arrested Kejriwal as he was evasive, reluctant in liquor policy case probe, CBI tells SC

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • September 05, 2024 09:03
    Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas against CBI arrest

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday (September 5, 2024) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petitions challenging the legality of his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and for bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

    Click here to read more...

