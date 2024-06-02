GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail today

Arvind Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls

Updated - June 02, 2024 11:11 am IST

Published - June 02, 2024 11:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during INDIA bloc meeting at Congress President Malliarjun Kharge’s residence, in New Delhi on June 1, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during INDIA bloc meeting at Congress President Malliarjun Kharge’s residence, in New Delhi on June 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said January 2 he will surrender at Tihar Jail later in the day after paying obeisance at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Raj Ghat and the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

Mr. Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. The polls ended on June 1.

"On orders of the honourable Supreme Court, I came out from prison for election campaign for 21 days. Many thanks to the honourable Supreme Court," he said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on June 2, says he won’t bow down to pressure

"Today I will go to Tihar and surrender. I will leave home at 3 p.m. First, I will go to Raj Ghat and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. From there, I will go to Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there, I will go to the party office and meet with workers and party leaders. From there, I will leave for Tihar," the chief minister said.

"All of you take care of yourselves. I will be worried about you. If you are happy then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail. Jai Hind," he added.

