GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Arvind Kejriwal arrest live updates | U.S. stresses for encourages fair, transparent legal proceedings

After India summoned a senior U.S. diplomat to lodge a protest over remarks on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Washington stressed that it encourages fair, transparent, timely legal processes and “we don’t think anyone should object to that”. “We continue to follow these actions closely,” U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

March 28, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Water cannon being used on BJP workers protesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding his resignation after he was recently arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Water cannon being used on BJP workers protesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding his resignation after he was recently arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Earlier, India summoned a U.S. diplomat and expressed “strong objection” to the remarks of the spokesperson of the U.S. State Department on the arrest of Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case of alleged corruption.

In a statement the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that “fellow democracies’ should respect each other’s sovereignty and highlighted India’s “independent judiciary”. 

“We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the U.S. State Department about certain legal proceedings in India. In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents,” said the MEA in a response.

  • March 28, 2024 09:44
    ED summons AAP Goa unit chief in Delhi excise policy case

    The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa unit chief Amit Palekar and some of his party colleagues from the State for recording their statements in connection with ​the Delhi excise policy case​.

    It is learnt that they have been asked to appear before the agency officials in Goa capital Panjim on Thursday. The development comes days after the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED for his alleged role in the case. ​Read more

  • March 28, 2024 09:34
    U.S. stresses it encourages fair, transparent legal proceedings

    We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,” U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

    Mr. Miller was responding to a question during the State Department briefing over India summoning Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena in New Delhi earlier in the day as well as on freezing of Congress party’s bank accounts. ​Read more

Related Topics

money laundering / corruption & bribery / arrest / Aam Aadmi Party / national politics / justice and rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.