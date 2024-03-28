Arvind Kejriwal arrest | After India summons envoy, U.S. stresses it encourages fair, transparent legal proceedings

March 28, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New York

Reports suggested that a U.S. State Department official had said that Washington “encouraged a fair, transparent and timely legal process for Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal.”

Mr. Miller was responding to a question during the State Department briefing over India summoning Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena in New Delhi earlier in the day as well as on freezing of Congress party’s bank accounts.

“We are also aware of the Congress party's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections. And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues.

“With respect to your first question, I'm not going to talk about any private diplomatic conversations, but of course, what we have said publicly is what I just said from here, that we encourage fair, transparent, timely legal processes. We don't think anyone should object to that. We’ll make the same thing clear privately,” Mr. Miller said.