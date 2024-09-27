ADVERTISEMENT

Tsangyang Gyatso peak: Mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after Dalai Lama; China reiterates claim over land

Published - September 27, 2024 03:13 pm IST - Beijing

China has been renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh since 2017 to assert its claims over the land it calls Zangnan

PTI

A NIMAS team successfully scaled an unclimbed 20,942 ft peak in Arunachal Pradesh, naming it “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” in honor of the 6th Dalai Lama | Photo Credit: X/@ProDefKolkata

China is miffed over Indian mountaineers naming a previously unnamed peak in Arunachal Pradesh after the 6th Dalai Lama, reiterating its territorial claims over the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) scaled an unnamed and unclimbed 20,942 ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh and decided to name the summit after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso, who was born in 1682 in the region of Mon Tawang.

NIMAS, located at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, functions under the Ministry of Defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naming the peak after the 6th Dalai Lama is a tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond, said a Defence Ministry press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When asked for his reaction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here, "I’m not aware of what you mentioned."

China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign Ministry

“Let me say more broadly that the area of Zangnan is Chinese territory, and it’s illegal, and null and void for India to set up the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ in Chinese territory. This has been China’s consistent position,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

China calls Arunachal Pradesh Zangnan.

Also, China has been renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh since 2017 to assert its claims.

India has rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying it is an integral part of India and assigning "invented" names does not alter this reality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US