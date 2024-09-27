GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tsangyang Gyatso peak: Mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after Dalai Lama; China reiterates claim over land

China has been renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh since 2017 to assert its claims over the land it calls Zangnan

Published - September 27, 2024 03:13 pm IST - Beijing

PTI
A NIMAS team successfully scaled an unclimbed 20,942 ft peak in Arunachal Pradesh, naming it “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” in honor of the 6th Dalai Lama

A NIMAS team successfully scaled an unclimbed 20,942 ft peak in Arunachal Pradesh, naming it “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” in honor of the 6th Dalai Lama | Photo Credit: X/@ProDefKolkata

China is miffed over Indian mountaineers naming a previously unnamed peak in Arunachal Pradesh after the 6th Dalai Lama, reiterating its territorial claims over the area.

A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) scaled an unnamed and unclimbed 20,942 ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh and decided to name the summit after the 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso, who was born in 1682 in the region of Mon Tawang.

NIMAS, located at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, functions under the Ministry of Defence.

Naming the peak after the 6th Dalai Lama is a tribute to his timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond, said a Defence Ministry press release.

When asked for his reaction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here, "I’m not aware of what you mentioned."

China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign Ministry

“Let me say more broadly that the area of Zangnan is Chinese territory, and it’s illegal, and null and void for India to set up the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ in Chinese territory. This has been China’s consistent position,” he said.

China calls Arunachal Pradesh Zangnan.

Also, China has been renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh since 2017 to assert its claims.

India has rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying it is an integral part of India and assigning "invented" names does not alter this reality.

Published - September 27, 2024 03:13 pm IST

Related Topics

mountains / China / Arunachal Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.