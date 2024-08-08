Probe ordered into admission of students with fake degrees to NIT Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI

Arunachal Pradesh police in the State’s Papum Pare district have ordered a probe into the alleged admission of students with fake degrees and recruitment of ineligible people as teachers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in the State.

The NIT is at Jote near the State’s capital Itanagar.

In his July 4 order, which was made public a few days ago, Papum Pare’s Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar assigned the investigation to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Radhe Obing. He cited a complaint filed by Itanagar-based Biri Gatu on June 23 “regarding a racket to admit students with fake degree mark sheets and to unlawfully recruit people with ineligible education degree” at the NIT.

In his complaint, Mr. Gusar said a racket at the NIT has been admitting students with fake masters’ degree marksheets and certificates to PhD courses or programmes and awarding PhD degrees to them by the heads of the departments, the Dean of Academics, and the Director of the institute.

He said the NIT authorities did not establish any procedure to check the genuineness of the marksheets and certificates of such students.

In a separate complaint, he said the racket has also been unlawfully recruiting people with ineligible educational degrees or certificates as well as age, caste, and income certificates to recruit teachers at the NIT.

The NIT authorities, he complained, did not check the certificates of the “illegally appointed people” with approving bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

“The complainant and his relatives are being threatened and pressured to settle the case but he is not ready to compromise,” anti-graft activist Payi Gyadi said.

The order specified a time frame of less than a month for the submission of the probe report. The status of the report is not known.

