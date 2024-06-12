Pema Khandu to become Arunachal Chief Minister for third straight term, to take oath on June 13

Pema Khandu will become the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, after he was unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader at a meeting in Itanagar on June 12, senior leader Tarun Chugh said.

Mr. Chugh and Ravi Sankar Prasad attended the meeting as BJP’s central observers. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is from the northeastern State, was also present there.

Later in the evening, Mr. Khandu accompanied by Mr. Chugh and several legislators called Governor Lt. Gen. (retd.) K.T. Parnaik at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar and staked claim to form the government.

The Governor invited Mr. Khandu and his Ministers for swearing-in.

“State BJP president Biyuram Wahge proposed the name of Khandu as the Chief Minister which was supported by all the 46 party MLAs,” Mr. Chugh told reporters at Raj Bhavan.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president J.P. Nadda, Mr. Khandu thanked the people of the State for reposing faith in the BJP and voting it to power for the third consecutive term.

Mr. Khandu also appreciated the party leadership and the workers for their hard work to ensure victory of the party candidates in the April 19 Assembly elections including the two Lok Sabha MPs.

“I assured the people of the state that the new government as ‘Team Arunachal’ will keep all the commitments enlisted in the election manifesto and will ensure that developmental activities will be initiated in all the districts,” Mr. Khandu said.

Mr. Khandu along with his new Council of Ministers will take oath and secrecy of office at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall in Itanagar on June 13, which is likely to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mr. Nadda along with several Chief Ministers from the northeast, among others.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

