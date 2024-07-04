ADVERTISEMENT

Landslides snap surface communication in 7 Arunachal districts

Updated - July 04, 2024 02:22 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 01:46 pm IST - Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh districts affected by landslides are Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Shi Yomi, Leparada and Upper Subansiri

PTI

The Indian Army has been actively involved in extensive flood relief operations in the villages of Sivaguri (Dhemaji District, Assam) and Village Mer (East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh) in the Pasighat Region, which have been severely affected by incessant rains since June 29. | Photo Credit: ANI

Landslides triggered by rain have snapped surface communication in at least seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh on July 4, officials said.

The districts affected by landslides are Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Shi Yomi, Leparada and Upper Subansiri.

A portion of the NH-13 along the Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo road has blocked following a landslide on July 4 morning. A huge boulder has completely blocked the road in between Lokpeng and Pangin tri-junction in Siang district, PWD Highways assistant engineer Gemar Padu said.

Assam floods claim 8 more lives, death toll 46

The road is being cleared by engaging men and machinery for light motor vehicles to pass through, he said.

The Nigmoi-Aalo bypass road has also been blocked due to landslides in several locations.

Upper Siang District Information and Public Relations Officer Y. Jerang said that landslides have cut off the strategic Tuting sub-division with the rest of the district.

On June 29, landslides completely cut off the sub-division following heavy landslides in several places at Moying and Migging villages, she said, adding that Tuting-bound commuters are stranded in Yingkiong, district headquarters of Upper Siang.

Quoting PWD Highways department official, the DIPRO said it will take at least a week to completely restore the road if weather permits.

Incessant rain has disrupted water supply to Aalo in West Siang district.

The water supply to Likabali township in Lower Siang district has also suffered extensive damages due to floods and landslides, officials said.

