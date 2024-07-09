Job goal for Arunachal students: Change distance to villages from hours to kilometres

GUWAHATI

Distance in far-flung villages of Arunachal Pradesh is often measured by the time taken to trek or drive, often in a sturdy off-roader, down to the nearest urban centre or the district headquarters.

Children of such villages along the Myanmar border in the State’s Tirap district have a job goal — to be in positions that enable them to convert the measurement from hours or minutes to kilometres.

In 2023, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh had improved vastly with 25 operational helipads and three commercial flights-ready advanced landing grounds apart from 2,838 kilometres of roads being built every year.

The terrain and the cost, however, come in the way of carving a road to remote villages close to the State’s international borders with Bhutan, Tibet, and Myanmar.

“Many students from the remote areas said they want to get into government service primarily to make their villages better,” Ira Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Tirap, told The Hindu from district headquarters Khonsa, after conducting a career counselling session with 2,650 students from Classes 8-12.

Some of the students said they came from Moktowa about “two hours from Khonsa”, and from Lazu “some 90 minutes away”. For a few students, the session on July 5 was the first opportunity to visit an urban centre.

Inhabited by the Nocte community, these villages near the border bore the brunt of extremism for more than two decades until recently.

Students from Moktowa — the road to this village is barely there — said their primary school is “45 minutes on foot” away while it takes an hour to reach the nearest middle and secondary in a public vehicle.

“The idea behind conducting the career counselling courses for higher secondary school students in one of the most backward districts was to underline the importance of career planning, and tap the opportunities available across different sectors,” Ms. Singhal, the Union Public Service Commission exam topper in 2014, said.

Principals and headmasters of various schools across the district, and administrative officials attended the session.

Most of the students said they wanted to be designers and entrepreneurs, preferably operating from places with better connectivity and market linkages. Some, presumably influenced by counter-insurgency operations near their homes, wanted to be in the armed forces.

Quite a few wanted to be engineers — to build all-weather roads and tell the world someday that the distance to and from their villages no longer carries a fourth-dimensional number.

Others wished to be government officers to push development in their respective areas and pave the way for the would-be teachers among their friends to bail the district out of poor academic performance.

Tirap has 146 schools and the number of students in the government-run ones is currently 5,777. The district has a literacy of 52.2% — the State’s average is 65% — but only 45.96% of its students cleared Class 10 in 2023.

About 75% of students cleared Class 12, most with average scores. The district suffers from a common issue across the schools of Arunachal Pradesh — there are very few teachers of Mathematics and Science, and hardly any to teach subjects of the Commerce stream.

