Former Arunachal Minister Medi Ram Dodum passes away

“Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Medi Ram Dodum died on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning due to prolonged illness,” his family members said.

Dodum (69) is survived by six children and grandchildren. The Congress leader was known for his contribution in the horticulture and fisheries sectors during his tenure as a Minister.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the death of Mr. Dodum, hailing him for his impactful leadership.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Cabinet Minister, Shri Medi Ram Dodum, on September 1, 2024. He was a dedicated public servant with a legacy of impactful leadership and warmth,” Mr. Khandu said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“His adventurous spirit and commitment to public service will be remembered by all who knew him... My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” he added.

Mr. Dodum started his political innings in 1984 when he contested the Doimukh-Sagalee assembly seat as an independent candidate, but without success.

He joined the BJP in 1986 and later switched to the Congress in 1988. He successfully contested the Bameng assembly seat in 1995 and served as deputy minister of horticulture before being elevated to cabinet rank in the same ministry, including the fisheries portfolio, in 1996.

Mr. Dodum was also involved in framing the by-laws of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society in 1979, and was instrumental in forming the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA).

