Five arrested for gangrape of minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh

The incident at Daporijo in the Upper Subansiri district took place in July and came to light a couple of days ago

Published - August 18, 2024 09:43 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
The five were booked under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. File

The five were booked under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

GUWAHATI

The police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district arrested five people for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old girl and gangraping her for five days.

The incident at Daporijo, a small town, happened a fortnight before the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 5, and came to light a couple of days ago.

Arrested on July 28, the five accused — Bai Kaji, Tapong Baring, Raju Lomdak, Jepu Leya alias Jack Sorum, and Nanesh Nayam — are in judicial custody after the expiry of their police remand.

Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba said the girl’s brother filed a First Information Report (FIR) alleging that she was illegally confined to a place in Daporijo’s Gandhi Market for five days and raped.

“We arrested the prime accused on the day we registered the case. The other four were arrested after interrogating him. After a medical examination, the minor victim was handed over to her parents,” the police officer told journalists on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

The five were booked under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In southern Assam’s Karimganj district, the police registered a case under some Sections of the POCSO Act against the owner-headmaster of a private school for allegedly forcing a 12-year-old girl student to watch pornography in his office room. The school is in a tea garden area bordering Assam and Tripura.

The district police said the accused, identified as Jahir Uddin, was absconding.

After initial hesitation, the girl told her mother that the accused not only made her watch “something ugly” but also touched her inappropriately.

When news about the incident spread, some irate locals tried to attack the accused but he managed to escape. Later, they set fire to the desks and benches of the school.

