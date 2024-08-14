Fans of faith drive demand for yak’s tail hair

GUWAHATI

The yak has for centuries sustained the economy of the Brokpas, the pastoralist herders of the Himalayas.

The increasing demand for ceremonial fly-whisks or fans of faith made from its tail hair has made the bovine animal, often called the ‘ship of the cold regions’, more coveted at altitudes above 7,000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh.

Few among the Brokpas, however, know how to make the revered chamara or the ceremonial fly-whisk sought by Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh places of worship, apart from individuals for their private spaces of sanctity.

In a bid to reduce the demand-supply gap, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Research Centre for Yak (NRC-Y) has started training herders in producing the chamara and other non-milk yak products such as the chitpa jhamu, a five-pronged cap made of yak hair.

Established in 1989 at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, the NRC-Y caters primarily to the Brokpas of the eastern Himalayas.

“Among the trainers is Sange Wangmu, a 76-year-old woman from Pangma village. We located yak herders who learned the art of making chamara earlier to train 25 Brokpas,” Mihir Sarkar, the Director of NRC-Y, said.

He said the NRC-Y has standardised yak products such as chhurpi (cheese) and warm apparel. The chamara was added as a key product after assessing the demand from visitors at Singba Singba, the research centre’s products counter.

“The yak-related sector is still unorganised. The counter sells about 25 chamaras a month during the tourist season,” Mr. Sarkar said.

Scientists at the NRC-Y said the number of chamaras sold off the counter has increased although the Brokpas are yet to produce them commercially.

From ₹500 a few years ago, the charama made of white hair now fetches ₹5,000 or higher depending on aesthetic appeal. The one made of glossy black hair is cheaper at ₹1,500.

The yak (Bos grunniens) plays an integral role in the lives of its herders in Arunachal Pradesh. Each product obtained from the animal signifies its importance in the economy and culture of the Brokpas.

“The traditional art of making the yak fibre products has suffered in recent times, necessitating the transfer of this indigenous knowledge to the younger generation,” Mr. Sarkar said.

