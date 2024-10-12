Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurates 18 BRO projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 transformative infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

Among these, 18 projects are situated in Arunachal Pradesh, including three key roads, 14 bridges and a helipad executed under the Brahmank, Vartak, and Udayak projects. Under Project Vartak, three crucial roads have been completed, totaling 25.29 km.

“These are T Gompa-Lungrola Road (13.26 km) built at a cost of ₹25.46 crore, the Y Jn Pt 4474 road (5.83 km) costing ₹47.05 crore and the Lungrola-Triple Heights Road (6.20 km) constructed at a cost of ₹66.63 crore. The overall expenditure on these road projects amounts to ₹139.14 crore,” an official statement said. Several bridges have also been constructed to enhance transportation access.

“Notable projects include the Shoochu Bridge, spanning 42.70 metre on the Lungro GG-Damteng Road, built at a cost of ₹11.20 crore under Project Vartak,” it said.

“The 75-metre Amartala-I Bridge on the Orang-Kalkatang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga Road has been built at a cost of ₹12.78 crore. The 50-metre Daung Bridge on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road was completed at a cost of ₹7.36 crore, while the Tawangchu-III Bridge on Lumla BTK-Zimithang Road spanning 45 metres was built at a cost of ₹3.77 crore,” the statement said.

“Additional projects include the Ismei Sieko Bridge on TCC-Maza Road (30.48 m) costing ₹4.29 crore and the Bogung Bridge on the Nachu-TCC Road (36.57 metre) costing ₹5.03 crore,” it added.

“Minor bridges completed under Project Brahmank on the Ditte-Dimme-Migging Road include the 35-metre Shuku Sokong Bridge built at ₹3.64 crore and the 85-metre Namti Bridge on Chanwinti-Walong-Namti Road built at ₹14.55 crore. The Imupani Bridge along the Anini-Mipi highway was completed at ₹3.32 crore under Project Udayak,” the statement said.

The total cost of these bridge projects is ₹73.03 crore, significantly enhancing road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. A helipad was also inaugurated to boost accessibility in the region.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen (retd.) K.T. Parnaik, who participated virtually from Itanagar, emphasised the strategic importance of these projects for the State and the nation.

"These completed projects will enhance national security, improve surface and air communication, and boost tourism in the State," he said. Mr. Parnaik expressed gratitude to the Central Government on behalf of the people of the State for successfully implementing these vital projects.

"These infrastructures will promote socio-economic development, especially in border areas, supporting the Vibrant Border Village programme and the State Government's 'Seva Aapke Dwar' initiative, which brings administration directly to the people," he added. Chief Minister Pema Khandu also participated in the virtual inauguration from his office in Itanagar.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh's Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini attended the inauguration in person from Aalo in West Siang district, highlighting that these projects will significantly improve the State's connectivity and contribute to a brighter future.

