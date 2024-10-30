GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate war memorial, Sardar Patel statue in Arunachal Pradesh

“Rajnath Singh will also celebrate Deepavali with soldiers stationed along the India-China border,” officials said

Published - October 30, 2024 12:13 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
Rajnath Singh. File

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday (October 31, 2024) to inaugurate the Museum of Valour dedicated to Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing and unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the border district.

“Mr. Singh will also celebrate Deepavali with soldiers stationed along the India-China border,” officials said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024.) “Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh will also join the event,” they said. Sharing the information in X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed both Rajnath Singh and the Manipur CM to the State.

"The inauguration of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour and unveiling of Desh Ka Vallabh, the statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Tawang, by him in the august presence of Hon'ble Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSingh ji and other dignitaries will be cherished by us for ages to come," Mr. Khandu posted in the microblogging site.

"The heroic deed of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, who bravely led an expedition in February 1951 to bring the Indian administration to Tawang, has no parallel in human history. What 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did as India's first Home Minister by integrating several princely States into the country leaves us forever indebted to him. I on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh heartily welcome Hon Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji on the pious land of dawn-lit mountains," the Chief Minister said.

“The two monuments, dedicated to two great and brave souls, will always remind us of their critical contributions to our country’s integrity and sovereignty,” the Chief Minister said in another social media post.

Set against the backdrop of the eastern Himalayas, Tawang has long symbolised India’s commitment to securing its borders. Mr. Singh's visit comes at a time when India and China reached a breakthrough in patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

India-China disengagement begins, but doubts remain over whether LAC ‘buffer zones’ will be abolished

Published - October 30, 2024 12:13 pm IST

