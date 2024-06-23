Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers landslides, flood-like situation

A cloudburst on June 23 morning triggered several landslides and a flood-like situation in Itanagar, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few weeks, the situation improved in the past two days. Also, there was no forecast for rain on June 23, they said.

Following the cloudburst, which happened around 10.30 a.m., landslides were reported from various parts of Itanagar and its adjoining areas, while a flood-like situation was witnessed in several stretches of the NH-415, an official of the Disaster Management Department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many vehicles were stranded on the highway, the lifeline for the people of the State capital, he said.

The district administration asked people not to venture into rivers and landslide-prone areas. People were advised to move to safer places in view of the heavy rains, officials said.

The district administration has set up seven designated places as relief camps, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.