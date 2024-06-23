GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers landslides, flood-like situation

Cloudburst triggers landslides and floods in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, prompting officials to set up relief camps

Published - June 23, 2024 03:19 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
A road blocked after a landslide following incessant rains in Karsinga, Arunachal Pradesh on June 19, 2024. File

A road blocked after a landslide following incessant rains in Karsinga, Arunachal Pradesh on June 19, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A cloudburst on June 23 morning triggered several landslides and a flood-like situation in Itanagar, officials said.

Though Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few weeks, the situation improved in the past two days. Also, there was no forecast for rain on June 23, they said.

Following the cloudburst, which happened around 10.30 a.m., landslides were reported from various parts of Itanagar and its adjoining areas, while a flood-like situation was witnessed in several stretches of the NH-415, an official of the Disaster Management Department said.

Many vehicles were stranded on the highway, the lifeline for the people of the State capital, he said.

The district administration asked people not to venture into rivers and landslide-prone areas. People were advised to move to safer places in view of the heavy rains, officials said.

The district administration has set up seven designated places as relief camps, they said.

