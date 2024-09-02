CBI files charge sheet against IAS officer for graft in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against a 2003-batch IAS officer and two others in a corruption case in Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused are Padma Jaishwal, the former Deputy Commissioner of the State’s West Kameng district, Nor Bahadur Sonar, the former Finance and Accounts Officer (F&AO), and former cashier Rinchin Phuntsok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Jaishwal belongs to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre.

According to a statement issued by the CBI on Monday (September 2, 2024), the investigation revealed that Ms. Jaishwal “allegedly abused her official position by withdrawing government funds for personal use and remitting the money to private individuals’ accounts” through demand drafts payable at SBI, Chandigarh.

It said she “reportedly conspired with the F&AO and the cashier, directing them to withdraw cash from government accounts under the pretext of returning the funds”, which were subsequently misappropriated.

The charge sheet alleged that Ms. Jaishwal and her co-accused had 10 demand drafts worth ₹28 lakh issued by dissolving three deposit-at-call receipts created from government funds. “The funds were allegedly used to purchase immovable properties in the names of the DC’s relatives,” it said.

The CBI registered the case on March 4, 2021, following notifications from the State and Central governments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.