CBI concludes probe into Arunachal civil service exam paper leak

The Central Bureau of Investigation has concluded its probe in the case involving the alleged leak of a question paper of the exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), and filed the final supplementary chargesheet against one accused person.

The agency said the accused, Pasang Kotin Ezing, had issued a cheque for ₹5 lakh to a middleman on behalf of her son Loth Ezing (candidate) for the leaked questions of AE (Civil) Examination, 2022. The middleman and the candidate were named in the initial chargesheet filed on December 8, 2022, along with six others, including a private coaching institute teacher, and the then Deputy Secretary-cum-Deputy Controller of Examinations of APPSC.

Further investigations were carried out to look into the other aspects of the case. “Accordingly, first and second supplementary chargesheets were filed on January 31, 2023, and March 30, 2023, against a private person and the then Deputy Controller of Examinations of APPSC and a private person respectively.

“It was also revealed during investigation that the then Deputy Controller of Examination in APPSC, in connivance with the middleman and others, had leaked the questions of AE (Civil) Examination, 2022, to different candidates in lieu of a huge sum of money,” said the agency.

The CBI had registered the case and taken over the probe on October 26, 2022, against the teacher and unknown officials of APPSC, following a reference from the Arunachal Pradesh government via the Department of Personnel and Training. The others named in the previous chargesheets are Akhilesh Yadav, Taket Jerang, Tama Saroh, Tomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk, Binam Jomang, and Talung Jomang.