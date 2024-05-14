GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cancel licenses of hotels, beauty parlours involved in trafficking minor girls: Arunachal NGO

Stringent measures needed to check the crime, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society said

Published - May 14, 2024 07:08 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI Cancel the licenses of hotels and beauty parlours involved in the trafficking of minor girls, an apex women’s group in Arunachal Pradesh has said in a petition to the State government.

The suggestions of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) followed the rescue of five minor girls from an interstate sex trafficking racket through a beauty parlour and a couple of hotels in Itanagar, the State’s capital less than a week ago.

In a petition to Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, the Deputy Commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region on May 13, the APWWS said the gravity of the situation necessitates immediate and decisive action to address the root causes and prevent further exploitation of vulnerable girls from poor families.

“We strongly advocate the immediate cancellation of the licenses of hotels and beauty parlours found to be involved in facilitating illegal activities, particularly those related to the trafficking of minor girls. This swift action will serve as a deterrent and signal our zero-tolerance policy towards such reprehensible practices,” APWWS president Kani Nada Maling wrote.

As stringent measures, the women’s group suggested the mandatory production of identity cards from all guests upon checking in at the hotels and the submission of a daily guest entry log to the local administration and police for thorough scrutiny and proper verification.

“These measures will enhance oversight and accountability, thereby deterring illicit activities and ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals, particularly minor girls,” she said.

The APWWS also sought proper verification of the licenses of beauty and other parlours to ensure compliance with regulations and standards. “Parlours operating without licenses and engaging in unscrupulous activities such as prostitution must be immediately shut down,” she said.

Other measures suggested included strengthening security measures at all entry and exit points of the Itanagar Capital Region and adjoining areas.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.