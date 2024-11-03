GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arunachal school students embark on National Integration tour

The Army organises National Integration tour for students to explore iconic sites, fostering unity and national pride

Updated - November 03, 2024 01:03 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
The students will tour Delhi, Agra and Bharatpur and explore India’s most iconic sites, including the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar and the Nehru Planetarium.

| Photo Credit: X/@prodefgau

“Fifteen students of a school in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on Sunday (November 3, 2024) embarked on a 10-day National Integration tour organised by the Indian Army,” an official said.

“The tour is being organised by the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana,” a Defence spokesperson said.

The students will tour Delhi, Agra and Bharatpur and explore India's most iconic sites including the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar and the Nehru Planetarium.

The official said the initiative will broaden young minds, giving them an exciting chance to experience the spirit of a growing and vibrant 'Viksit Bharat'.

“The tour reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering unity and building a strong sense of national pride,” the official said, adding that through Operation Sadbhavana, the army is helping connect communities and encouraging the next generation to embrace India’s rich heritage, shared values, and boundless potential.

Published - November 03, 2024 12:57 pm IST

