Arunachal Pradesh yields new species of horned frog

A team of researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has recorded a new species of forest-dwelling horned frog in Arunachal Pradesh.

The new-to-science Xenophrys apatani, recorded from the Talle Wildlife Sanctuary in the Lower Subansiri district, has been named after the dominant Apatani community in recognition of their ingenuity in the conservation of wild flora and fauna.

Led by Bhaskar Saikia and Bikramjit Sinha of ZSI Shillong, the team included K.P. Dinesh and A. Shabnam of ZSI Pune and Ilona Jacinta Kharkongor of ZSI Itanagar. Their findings overturned an earlier erroneous report of the Maoson horned frog (Xenophrys maosonensis) in India reported by researchers of ZSI Shillong in 2019.

“The revised conclusion regarding the identity of the species was done after further analysis revealed substantial genetic disparities between the Indian specimen and X. maosonensis from Vietnam and China, prompting a re-evaluation,” Mr Saikia said.

“The discovery of Xenophrys apatani underscores India’s rich biodiversity and highlights the importance of rigorous taxonomic studies in understanding our natural heritage. It is a significant addition to the country’s herpetofaunal diversity,” he said.

The researchers also provided insights into the biogeographic distribution of the Xenophrys species in India, distributed along the Eastern Himalayan and the Indo-Burma biodiversity hot spots of the country. The findings are expected to guide future conservation efforts and enhance understanding of amphibian evolution in the region, they said.

