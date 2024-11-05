Arunachal Pradesh musician Kon Waii Son booked for killing chicken, drinking its blood on stage

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arunachal Pradesh police registered a first information report against musician Kon Waii Son for slitting the throat of a chicken and drinking its blood during a stage performance on October 27.

The police in the State’s capital Itanagar took action after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) lodged a complaint based on a video of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Son, a reggae-folk fusion artiste, songwriter, composer and musician, was booked under Section 325 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming any animal) and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“He has been made to join the probe,” Superintendent of Police (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh said in Itanagar on Tuesday (November 5, 2024.)

The event organisers denied “any involvement or knowledge of the inhuman act” after members of the audience and locals took offence, forcing Mr. Son to apologise. In a letter to Mr. Singh, they said they did not consent to using live animals before the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

PETA India’s Cruelty Response Coordinator, Sinchana Subramanyan said: “If you are an artist who feels the need to resort to shock tactics like cruelty to animals, then it is time to consider another job. Real artists rely on their talent to get noticed.”

PETA India appreciated the Superintendent of Police for ordering a probe into the incident and the officer in charge of the Itanagar police station, Khiksi Yangfo, for registering the FIR and “sending the message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated”.

The animal rights group said people who abuse animals should undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling. “Research shows that people, who commit acts of cruelty to animals, are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, including humans,” it said in a statement.

“Those who engage in cruelty to animals were (three times) more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse,” it added referring to a study published in the Forensic Research and Criminology International Journal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.