Amit Shah, Nadda arrive in Itanagar for oath-taking ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh CM-designate Pema Khandu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister and BJP national president J. P. Nadda arrived in Itanagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu, to be held today.

Mr. Khandu was on June 12 re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh, paving way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third term in a row.

He will take the oath of office along with his Cabinet on June 13. He became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2016.

Meanwhile, the official 'X' handle of the Union Home Minister also posted, "Union Home Minister (UHM) Amit Shah received by Chief Minister-designate of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu along with other leaders and karyakartas at Itanagar Airport today. The UHM will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Arunachal Pradesh government tomorrow."

Also, the official X handle of the BJP for Arunachal Pradesh posted, "The josh of karyakartas and wave of excitement filled Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, as Home Minister Amit Shah and Health & Family Welfare Minister-cum-national president J. P. Nadda arrived for their maiden visit to the State post the historic victory."

The post added further, “Ministers were given a warm and enthusiastic welcome upon their arrival at the Airport by BJP Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Party Leader Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju... MLAs and party karyakartas.”

The BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. A day before, Pema Khandu expressed gratitude for being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh.

"I am grateful to our fellow BJP MLAs for placing their faith in me. I also put on record my sincere thanks to our MPs, party leaders, and workers for working day in and day out in ensuring resounding win the polls. Now, let's work together harder to further speed up the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh and realise the goal of inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047," Mr. Khandu said in a post on X.

He also said that he accepts the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development-oriented governance in sync with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.