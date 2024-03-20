Arunachal Pradesh has no linkages with China, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

March 20, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Itanagar

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju has strongly dismissed China's claim of association with Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that historically there are no linkages with that country and the state is an integral part of India. His comments came following renewed assertions by the Chinese military regarding Arunachal Pradesh's status as an "inherent part of China's territory." Beijing had also objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the northeastern State. "Historically, we have no linkages or connections with China. So there is no question of Arunachal being part of China. By claiming the State’s territory it will not change the position on the ground. Our position is very clear. Arunachal Pradesh is an Indian territory. It is our sovereign right to develop our own territory and nobody can object us," Mr. Rijiju, the Earth Sciences minister told PTI in an interview. ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ India rejects China’s comments on PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Mr. Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West Parliamentary seat, also reiterated that the State is an integral part of India, and highlighted the state's sovereign right to develop its territory unimpeded.

The Minister also rejected Beijing's objections to Prime Minister's visit to the State.

He said the Prime Minister or any of the central government agencies and for that matter any Indian can go to any part of Arunachal Pradesh as the northeastern State is a part of the Indian union.

"We are not bothered about what China says," he added.

Reacting strongly to China's statement, the External Affairs Ministry on March 19 asserted that Arunachal Pradesh "was, is and will always be" an integral and inalienable part of India.

India rejects China’s “absurd claims, baseless arguments” on Arunachal Pradesh

"Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects," the Ministry said.

Regarding infrastructure development in border areas, Mr. Rijiju said significant progress has been made under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, focusing on construction of roads, tunnels, and bridges in border areas of the State.

OPINION | Chinese shenanigans on Arunachal Pradesh

He also emphasised that such infrastructure projects will continue to enhance connectivity and development in the region.

Mr. Rijiju added that India's territorial sovereignty is non-negotiable, regardless of objections from external entities.

"Being a Cabinet Minister, anything I said is the stand of the government. Government of India has made its stand very clear. China has no business to claim Arunachal Pradesh as its territory," the Minister asserted.

