 
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik interacts with veterans of 1962 Sino-India war

The Governor, on behalf of the people of the State, expressed gratitude to the veterans for their bravery and valour during the war

Published - November 14, 2024 12:57 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik. File

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik interacted with the veterans of the 1962 Sino-Indian war in Anjaw district.

The Governor, on behalf of the people of the State, expressed gratitude to the veterans for their bravery and valour during the war, a statement said.

He said that their courage and fortitude are always in the heart of every Arunachali, and they will be remembered for posterity.

India and China made ‘some progress’ in disengagement, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

He also witnessed the light and sound show, depicting the Battle of Walong, the statement said.

As part of the 'Walong Day' celebration, the governor accompanied by the General Officer Commanding of 3 Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, and the General Officer Commanding of 2 Mountain Division Major General VS Deshpande attended the 'barakhana' with the troops.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:57 pm IST

