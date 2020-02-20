National

Arunachal integral and inalienable part of India: India tells China

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian leaders visit it as they do any other part of nation, Beijing told

Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh in the way they visit any other part of India, said the Ministry of External Affairs in response to China’s objection to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Himalayan state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted by locals as he arrives to attend the 34th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh, in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Amit Shah allays fears in northeast about Article 371

“Our position on Arunachal Pradesh is clear and consistent. It is an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a State of India does not stand to reason and understanding of the Indian people,” said official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Mr. Shah visited the State on Thursday to attend the 34th statehood day but China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Beijing “never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh”.

“China is firmly opposed to the Indian politician’s visit to the southern part of China’s Tibet region as it violated China’s territorial sovereignty, undermined stability of the border area, sabotaged political mutual trust and violated relevant bilateral agreement,” Mr. Geng said.

