Arunachal, Assam districts marked best in preventing drug abuse among children

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:44 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 02:57 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Darrang and Dibang Valley districts led in implementing a plan prepared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Narcotics Control Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Illustration for The Hindu | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

GUWAHATI Assam’s Darrang and Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh have been recognised as two of the best 30 performing districts in implementing a joint action plan on the “prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking”.

The plan was prepared by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Narcotics Control Bureau and released in February 2021.

Darrang’s District Commissioner, Munindra Nath Ngatey received the certificate of appreciation from the Minister of State for Home, Nityananda Rai in New Delhi on June 30. Additional Deputy Commissioner Jalley Umpo received the certificate for the Dibang Valley district.

The joint action plan aims to wean children away from drugs and prevent the sale of drugs near schools, other educational institutions, and childcare centres through coordinated actions in a time-bound manner.

A district magistrate or collector is the nodal person for monitoring the implementation of the plan.

